Jan 8 (Reuters) - Cellectar Biosciences CLRB.O said on Monday its therapy iopofosine for Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia, a type of blood cancer, met the main goal when tested in patients who received at least two prior lines of therapy.

(Reporting by Christy Santhosh; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Christy.Santhosh@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.