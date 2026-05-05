Cellectar Share Surge On $140M Financing And Strong 12-Month CLOVER-WaM Phase 2b Data

(RTTNews) - Shares of Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (CLRB) jumped in pre-market trading after the company announced an oversubscribed financing of up to $140 million alongside positive 12-month follow-up results from its Phase 2b CLOVER-WaM study evaluating Iopofosine I 131 in relapsed or refractory Waldenström macroglobulinemia.

R/R Waldenström macroglobulinemia (WM), is a rare B-cell lymphoma with limited treatment options after BTK inhibitor therapy.

The financing includes $35 million upfront and $105 million in milestone-based securities, according to the company's securities purchase agreements with institutional investors and members of management.

Cellectar said the financing will support its planned confirmatory randomized pivotal trial of Iopofosine I 131 in WM, expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2026, and will also fund preparation of a New Drug Application (NDA) for accelerated approval in the U.S.

12-Month CLOVER-WaM Data Show Durable, Deep Responses

Alongside the financing, Cellectar released mature 12-month follow-up data from its Phase 2b CLOVER-WaM study, which included all 55 patients with at least one year of follow-up as requested by the FDA.

Key efficacy results included:

- 83.6% Overall Response Rate (ORR)

- 61.8% Major Response Rate (MRR)- primary endpoint achieved

- 17.8 months median duration of responses (DoR)- secondary endpoint achieved

- 13.5 months median progression-free survival (PFS)

- 98.2% disease control rate (DCR)

- 14.5% Very Good Partial Response/Complete Response Rate (VGPR/CR)

Responses deepened over time, and durability continued to improve beyond 12 months, despite patients being among the most heavily pretreated WM populations studied to date. (median 4 prior lines; up to 15). Strong Activity in Post-BTKi Patients

In patients previously treated with Bruton tyrosine kinase inhibitors (BTKi), Iopofosine I 131 demonstrated:

-64.1% MRR

-18.2-month median DoR

-15.9-month median PFS

In BTKi-refractory patients:

-63.6% MRR

-18.2-month median DoR

-14.8-month median PFS

These results compare favorably with published salvage therapy datasets and highlight the drug's potential in a population with no FDA-approved options after BTKi progression.

Safety Profile Remains Predictable and Manageable

The company reported:

-No significant bleeding events

-Low infection rates (10%)

- Cytopenias were the most common adverse events

-Mostly low-grade non-hematologic toxicities (Grade 2)

Regulatory Pathway

Cellectar said the dataset meets key FDA expectations for accelerated approval, including:

-Use of surrogate endpoints (MRR+ DoR)

-Durable responses in a high-unmet-need population

- =12-month follow-up for all patients.

The company plans to initiate its confirmatory randomized trial in Q4 2026, with PFS as the primary endpoint.

CLRB has traded between $2.43 and $20.70 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $4.20, up 50%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.