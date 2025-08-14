Cellectar Cuts Q2 Losses and Expenses

Key Points Net loss per share (GAAP) was $(3.39) for Q2 2025, beating analyst estimates of $(3.72) (GAAP) and improving from a GAAP diluted net loss per share of $(5.43) in Q2 2024.

Research and development expenses dropped 67.1% compared to Q2 2024. This decrease was primarily driven by lower clinical project and manufacturing costs following the completion of patient enrollment in the CLOVER WaM Phase 2b clinical trial.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB), a biotechnology company specializing in targeted cancer therapies, delivered its latest earnings results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 on August 14, 2025. The most significant takeaway was a substantial reduction in operating expenses, particularly in research and development, as the company prepared for its next regulatory milestones. Net loss per share (GAAP) was $(3.39), narrowing from analyst expectations of $(3.72) (GAAP) As anticipated for a pre-commercial biotech, Cellectar did not report any revenue. Overall, the company demonstrated notable cost controls but remains highly dependent on securing additional funding for its advancing clinical pipeline in the coming months.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change Net Loss per Share – Diluted (GAAP) $(3.39) $(3.72) $(5.43) 37.6% decrease Revenue (GAAP) $0 $0 $0 — Research and Development Expenses $2.4 million $7.3 million (67.2%) General and Administrative Expenses $3.6 million $6.4 million (43.8%) Cash and Cash Equivalents (end of period) $11.0 million N/A N/A

Business Overview and Strategic Focus

Cellectar develops targeted radiopharmaceuticals for cancer therapy. Its key innovation is the phospholipid ether drug conjugate (PDC) platform, designed to selectively deliver radioactive and therapeutic payloads into cancer cells. This approach aims to improve treatment effectiveness while reducing harm to healthy cells.

Recently, Cellectar has concentrated on advancing its lead candidate, iopofosine I 131, a beta-emitting radioconjugate in development for difficult-to-treat blood cancers. The company's main focus now is steering its programs through late-stage clinical trials and regulatory processes, while keeping a close watch on cost control. Success depends on securing funding for ongoing trials and gaining regulatory approvals, which could unlock both market potential and future revenue.

Quarter in Review: Financial and Operational Developments

The quarter saw Cellectar exercise strong financial discipline, with research and development (R&D) costs dropping to $2.4 million, down 67.1% from the comparable period a year ago. This reduction follows the completion of patient enrollment in its CLOVER WaM Phase 2b trial, which reduced trial-related and manufacturing expenses. General and administrative expenses were approximately $3.6 million, compared to approximately $6.4 million for the same period in 2024, reflecting reduced commercialization activities and lower personnel costs. No revenue was recorded for the period, as Cellectar remains in the pre-commercial stage.

The company's net loss per share (GAAP) improved significantly, coming in at $(3.39) versus $(5.43) in Q2 2024. This narrowed loss reflects both lower expenses and non-cash impacts such as warrant valuations, which influenced prior year figures. Cellectar closed with $11.0 million in cash and cash equivalents. The current cash runway is projected to be sufficient through Q2 2026, though management has clearly flagged the need for further financing soon.

On the development front, the lead iopofosine I 131 program achieved notable regulatory progress. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for iopofosine in relapsed or refractory Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia, a type of blood cancer. This designation can speed up the drug’s review process. Cellectar also announced plans to prepare a New Drug Application (NDA) submission under the FDA’s accelerated approval pathway, provided it can secure sufficient funding and that a confirmatory trial gets underway. The confirmatory pivotal trial is designed as a comparator, randomized controlled study involving about 100 patients per arm, but its start date is funding-dependent.

Internationally, the company is in talks with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) regarding conditional marketing approval for iopofosine in Europe, with a decision on whether to submit expected in late Q3 or early Q4 2025. In addition, Cellectar advanced its early pipeline by submitting protocols for CLR 125, an iodine-125 Auger-emitting drug candidate targeting solid tumors such as triple-negative breast cancer, with plans to begin trials in late 2025 or early 2026, pending funding. The company also secured long-term isotope supply agreements with Nusano, solidifying access to critical radioactive materials.

No one-time events such as asset sales, impairments, or gains impacted the period’s numbers. No dividends were declared or changed during the quarter. Cellectar does not currently pay a dividend. The entire period was defined by careful expense management and a shift in focus toward securing the next stages of its pipeline programs.

Look Ahead: Funding Needs and Milestone Watch

Cellectar’s management did not provide formal forward guidance for revenues or profits, consistent with its status as a pre-commercial company. Instead, leadership stated that advancing late-stage development—especially the start of the pivotal Phase 3 study for iopofosine I 131—will depend on obtaining additional capital or a strategic partnership. The July capital raise helped extend the operating runway, but the company stressed that more financing is needed to execute on planned clinical and regulatory activities.

In the coming quarters, the most important areas for investors to monitor are funding progress, regulatory milestones, and updates on partnership discussions. Cellectar expects a decision soon on whether to pursue EMA submission and will present new data for its lead candidates at upcoming scientific meetings. Progress on early-stage assets such as CLR 125 will also depend on resources. For now, resource management and deal-making will play a decisive role in shaping the company’s prospects.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

