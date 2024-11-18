News & Insights

Cellectar Biosciences sees cash runway into 2Q25

November 18, 2024 — 07:15 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

As of September 30, 2024, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $34.3 million, including 19.4 million raised through investor exercises of Tranche B warrants and the purchase of new warrants in July 2024, compared to $9.6 million as of December 31, 2023. The company believes its cash balance as of September 30, 2024, is adequate to fund its basic budgeted operations into the second quarter of 2025.

TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

