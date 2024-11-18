Cellectar Biosciences reports Q3 EPS (40c), consensus (37c)

We achieved important clinical, operational and commercial corporate objectives during the quarter. We reported topline results from the CLOVER-WaM pivotal study in WM and look forward to filing our NDA submission with a request for accelerated regulatory approval in the coming months, said James Caruso, president and CEO of Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB). In addition to our lead iopofosine I 131 program, we plan to further advance the value of our phospholipid radioconjugate pipeline and are preparing alpha and Auger PRCs for initiation of solid tumor clinical studies as business conditions allow.

