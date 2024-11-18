News & Insights

Stocks
CLRB

Cellectar Biosciences reports Q3 EPS (40c), consensus (37c)

November 18, 2024 — 07:17 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

We achieved important clinical, operational and commercial corporate objectives during the quarter. We reported topline results from the CLOVER-WaM pivotal study in WM and look forward to filing our NDA submission with a request for accelerated regulatory approval in the coming months, said James Caruso, president and CEO of Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB). In addition to our lead iopofosine I 131 program, we plan to further advance the value of our phospholipid radioconjugate pipeline and are preparing alpha and Auger PRCs for initiation of solid tumor clinical studies as business conditions allow.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CLRB:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CLRB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.