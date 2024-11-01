News & Insights

Cellectar Biosciences regains compliance with Nasdaq

November 01, 2024 — 05:05 pm EDT

Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB) announced it received a letter dated October 31 from Nasdaq, informing the company that it had regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1). The company filed the following on October 29, with the SEC: restated audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 and restated quarterly financial statements for the periods ended March 31, 2023; June 30, 2023; September 30, 2023; March 31, 2022, June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2022 on Form 10-K/A; restated quarterly consolidated financial statements for the three months ended March 31 on Form 10-Q/A; and quarterly financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 on Form 10-Q. The letter from Nasdaq noted that the matter is now closed.

