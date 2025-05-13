Cellectar Biosciences Pursues Conditional EMA Approval for Iopofosine I 131 in Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia Following Positive Phase 2 Trial Results

Cellectar seeks EMA conditional approval for iopofosine I 131 in Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia using Phase 2 study data.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. announced its intention to seek conditional approval from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for its drug iopofosine I 131 to treat Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia, supported by positive data from the Phase 2 CLOVER WaM study showing a 59.0% major response rate in patients previously treated with BTK inhibitors. The company plans to present these findings to the EMA in the second quarter of 2025, expecting a response on the regulatory pathway by the third quarter. Additionally, Cellectar highlighted its broader pipeline of radiopharmaceutical candidates, the need for additional funding for future studies, and engaged Oppenheimer & Co. as a financial advisor to explore strategic alternatives. Financially, Cellectar reported a significant reduction in net loss for Q1 2025 compared to the previous year while confirming cash availability to support operations into Q4 2025. The company will host a conference call at 8:30 AM ET to discuss these developments further.

Seeking conditional marketing approval for Iopofosine I 131 from the European Medicines Agency based on promising Phase 2 study data demonstrates potential for regulatory advancement and market entry.

Reported major response rate of 59.0% for BTKi-treated patients in the CLOVER WaM study, indicating effectiveness of the treatment and potential for positive clinical outcomes.

Successful reduction in research and development expenses year-over-year, indicating improved operational efficiency and potential cost-effectiveness in advancing drug development.

Engaged Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. as exclusive financial advisor to explore strategic alternatives, signaling proactive measures for growth and potential partnership opportunities.

Company's cash reserves decreased significantly from $23.3 million to $13.9 million within a single quarter, raising concerns about financial stability.

The engagement of an external financial advisor to explore strategic alternatives indicates possible financial distress or inability to independently fund ongoing operations.

Net loss remains substantial at $6.6 million, which, despite being an improvement from previous quarters, highlights ongoing challenges in achieving profitability.

What is iopofosine I 131 being developed for?

iopofosine I 131 is being developed for the treatment of Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia.

What were the results of the CLOVER WaM Phase 2 study?

The CLOVER WaM Phase 2 study reported a major response rate of 59.0% for BTKi-treated patients.

When will Cellectar present data to the EMA?

Cellectar plans to present data to the EMA in the second quarter of 2025 for conditional marketing approval.

What is Cellectar's current financial situation?

As of March 31, 2025, Cellectar had $13.9 million in cash and cash equivalents.

How can I participate in the conference call?

To participate in the conference call, dial 1-800-717-1738 at 8:30 AM ET on May 13, 2025.

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer, today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and provided a corporate update on its promising portfolio of clinical and pre-clinical radiopharmaceutical therapeutics.





“Notwithstanding the need to gather additional clinical data for iopofosine I 131, as previously announced, we believe that the Phase 2 CLOVER WaM clinical trial data for this product candidate are impressive. We plan to present these data to the EMA during the second quarter of 2025 as part of the registration package seeking conditional marketing approval. We anticipate a response regarding the regulatory pathway from the European agency before the end of the third quarter of this year,” said James Caruso, president and CEO of Cellectar. “In addition to iopofosine I 131, we have developed a pipeline of radiotherapeutic candidates, including our alpha- and Auger-emitting radioconjugates, with observed preclinical activity in solid tumor models. With cash into the fourth quarter of this year we are evaluating a variety of funding pathways to successfully advance our novel pipeline assets.”







Corporate Update









Announced plans to explore full range of strategic alternatives including, but not limited to mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, licensing arrangements or other strategic transactions. The company's board of directors has engaged of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. to serve as exclusive financial advisor to assist in the strategic evaluation process.



Announced plans to explore full range of strategic alternatives including, but not limited to mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, licensing arrangements or other strategic transactions. The company’s board of directors has engaged of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. to serve as exclusive financial advisor to assist in the strategic evaluation process.



Determined that the Phase 3 study for iopofosine I 131, for the treatment of relapsed/refractory Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia, would be a comparator, randomized controlled study with 100 patients per arm. Study initiation is dependent upon the company obtaining additional funding or a strategic collaboration.



Determined that the Phase 3 study for iopofosine I 131, for the treatment of relapsed/refractory Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia, would be a comparator, randomized controlled study with 100 patients per arm. Study initiation is dependent upon the company obtaining additional funding or a strategic collaboration.



Funding dependent, the company is prepared to initiate a Phase 1b/2a dose-finding study for CLR 121125, the company's lead Auger-emitting (iodine-125) PRC, in triple-negative breast cancer. CLR 121125 is designed to provide highly precise radiotherapeutic targeting as emissions only travel a few nanometers.



Funding dependent, the company is prepared to initiate a Phase 1b/2a dose-finding study for CLR 121125, the company’s lead Auger-emitting (iodine-125) PRC, in triple-negative breast cancer. CLR 121125 is designed to provide highly precise radiotherapeutic targeting as emissions only travel a few nanometers.



In a series of pre-clinical studies evaluating CLR 121225, the company’s lead alpha-emitting actinium-225 PRC in refractory pancreatic models, desired pharmacokinetics, biodistribution and activity were observed, further supporting future clinical development.









First Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights











Cash and Cash Equivalents:



As of March 31, 2025, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $13.9 million, compared to $23.3 million as of December 31, 2024. The company believes its cash balance as of March 31, 2025, is adequate to fund its basic budgeted operations into the fourth quarter of 2025.



As of March 31, 2025, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $13.9 million, compared to $23.3 million as of December 31, 2024. The company believes its cash balance as of March 31, 2025, is adequate to fund its basic budgeted operations into the fourth quarter of 2025.





Research and Development Expenses:



R&D expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2025, were approximately $3.4 million, compared to approximately $7.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The overall decrease was primarily a result of the reduction in patient follow-up activities for our CLOVER WaM Phase 2 clinical study in WM and a reduction in personnel costs.



R&D expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2025, were approximately $3.4 million, compared to approximately $7.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The overall decrease was primarily a result of the reduction in patient follow-up activities for our CLOVER WaM Phase 2 clinical study in WM and a reduction in personnel costs.





General and Administrative Expenses:



G&A expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2025, were approximately $3.0 million, compared to approximately $4.9 million for the same period in 2024. The decrease was primarily driven by a reduction in pre-commercialization and personnel costs.



G&A expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2025, were approximately $3.0 million, compared to approximately $4.9 million for the same period in 2024. The decrease was primarily driven by a reduction in pre-commercialization and personnel costs.





Net Loss:



The net loss attributable to common stockholders for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was $6.6 million, or $0.14 per share, compared to $26.6 million, or $0.91 per share in the three months ended March 31, 2024.













This news release contains forward-looking statements. You can identify these statements by our use of words such as "may," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate," "continue," "plans," or their negatives or cognates. These statements are only estimates and predictions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual future experience and results to differ materially from the statements made. These statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations as to such future outcomes. Drug discovery and development involve a high degree of risk. Factors that might cause such a material difference include, among others, uncertainties related to the ability to execute strategic alternatives, identify suitable collaborators, partners, licensees or purchasers for our product candidates and, if we are able to do so, to enter into binding agreements with regard to any of the foregoing, or to raise additional capital to support our operations, or our ability to fund our operations if we are unsuccessful with any of the foregoing. A complete description of risks and uncertainties related to our business is contained in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission including our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and our Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ending March 31, 2025. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.





CELLECTAR BIOSCIENCES, INC.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









(Unaudited)





















































March 31,













December 31,

























2025

















2024













ASSETS



































CURRENT ASSETS:

































Cash and cash equivalents









$





13,905,173













$





23,288,607













Prepaid expenses and other current assets













987,495

















961,665













Total current assets













14,892,668

















24,250,272













Property, plant & equipment, net













700,826

















757,121













Operating lease right-of-use asset













418,916

















436,874













Other long-term assets













29,780

















29,780













TOTAL ASSETS









$





16,042,190













$





25,474,047















































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT)



































CURRENT LIABILITIES:

































Accounts payable and accrued liabilities









$





3,874,429













$





7,585,340













Warrant liability













2,058,000

















1,718,000













Lease liability, current













88,146

















84,417













Total current liabilities













6,020,575

















9,387,757













Lease liability, net of current portion













386,203

















409,586













TOTAL LIABILITIES













6,406,778

















9,797,343













COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 7)

































MEZZANINE EQUITY:

































Series D preferred stock, 111.11 shares authorized, issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024













1,382,023

















1,382,023













STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT):

































Series E-2 preferred stock, 1,225.00 shares authorized; 35.60 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively













520,778

















520,778













Common stock, $0.00001 par value; 170,000,000 shares authorized; 46,079,875 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively













461

















461













Additional paid-in capital













261,678,642

















261,115,905













Accumulated deficit













(253,946,492





)













(247,342,463





)









Total stockholders’ equity (deficit)













8,253,389

















14,294,681













TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT)









$





16,042,190













$





25,474,047



































CELLECTAR BIOSCIENCES, INC.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS









(Unaudited)





















































Three Months Ended March 31,





















2025













2024











OPERATING EXPENSES:

































Research and development









$





3,427,095













$





7,088,042













General and administrative













2,973,896

















4,913,444













Total operating expenses













6,400,991

















12,001,486













































LOSS FROM OPERATIONS













(6,400,991





)













(12,001,486





)









































OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):

































(Loss) gain on valuation of warrants













(340,000





)













(14,960,346





)









Interest income













136,962

















319,849













Total other expense













(203,038





)













(14,640,497





)









NET LOSS









$





(6,604,029





)









$





(26,641,983





)









NET LOSS PER SHARE — BASIC AND DILUTED









$





(0.14





)









$





(0.91





)









WEIGHTED-AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING — BASIC AND DILUTED













46,079,875

















29,346,679











