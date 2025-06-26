Cellectar Biosciences Partners with Nusano for Long-Term Supply of Iodine-125 and Actinium-225 to Support Cancer Treatment Development

Cellectar and Nusano partner for a multi-year supply of iodine-125 and actinium-225 to support cancer treatments.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. has entered into a multi-year supply agreement with Nusano to secure iodide-125 and actinium-225 for its clinical trials and commercial needs, supporting the development of its radiotherapeutic pipeline. This partnership is crucial for the advancement of Cellectar's targeted treatments, particularly CLR-125 for triple-negative breast cancer and CLR-225 for pancreatic cancer. The isotopes will be produced at Nusano’s facility in Utah, which is designed to efficiently meet the growing demand for medical radioisotopes. The collaboration aims to enhance innovation in cancer treatment while addressing supply chain challenges in the industry. Cellectar’s ongoing clinical programs also demonstrate its commitment to developing targeted therapies with improved efficacy and safety profiles.

Potential Positives

Secures a multi-year supply agreement for iodine-125 and actinium-225, ensuring a stable source for critical clinical studies and future commercial needs.

Marks a significant milestone in advancing the company's targeted radiotherapy programs, including CLR-125 for triple-negative breast cancer.

Collaboration with Nusano highlights the company's commitment to innovation in cancer treatment, leveraging advanced production technology for rare medical radioisotopes.

The partnership supports Cellectar's mission to deliver novel treatment options to patients with significant unmet medical needs in oncology.

Potential Negatives

Reliance on Nusano for critical isotope supply may indicate potential vulnerabilities in Cellectar's supply chain and production capabilities.

Forward-looking statements highlight uncertainties in drug development and partnerships, emphasizing the risks associated with the company's future performance.

Potential challenges in raising additional capital to support operations could hinder ongoing and future projects despite current advancements.

FAQ

What is the purpose of the partnership between Cellectar and Nusano?

The partnership aims to secure a reliable supply of iodine-125 and actinium-225 for Cellectar's clinical studies and future commercial needs.

What clinical trials will benefit from this agreement?

This agreement will support the advancement of CLR-125 for triple-negative breast cancer and CLR-225 for pancreatic cancer.

Where will the isotopes be produced?

The isotopes will be produced at Nusano’s next-generation radioisotope production facility in Utah.

What are Cellectar's core objectives?

Cellectar focuses on discovering and developing proprietary drugs for cancer treatment, emphasizing improved efficacy and safety through their PDC delivery platform.

How do I find more information about Cellectar Biosciences?

For more information, visit Cellectar's website at www.cellectar.com or follow them on social media.

$CLRB Insider Trading Activity

$CLRB insiders have traded $CLRB stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLRB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JARROD LONGCOR (Chief Operating Officer) purchased 30,000 shares for an estimated $8,400

$CLRB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 14 institutional investors add shares of $CLRB stock to their portfolio, and 24 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Partnership Provides Long-Term Supply of Iodine-125 and Actinium-225









Supports Advancement of Radiotherapeutic Pipeline and Plans to Initiate Phase 1b Clinical Trial of CLR-125 for Triple-Negative Breast Cancer







FLORHAM PARK, N.J. and WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer, and Nusano, a physics company transforming the production of radioisotopes, today announced the signing of a multi-year supply agreement in which Nusano will provide Cellectar with iodine-125 (I-125) and actinium-225 (Ac-225) for its clinical studies and future commercial needs.





“Securing a reliable supply of both iodine-125 and actinium-225 is a critical milestone in advancing our targeted radiotherapy programs,” said James Caruso, chief executive officer of Cellectar. “This agreement ensures uninterrupted access to these essential isotopes, providing the necessary clinical development supply for our innovative clinical stage programs, including CLR 125 for triple negative breast cancer and CLR 225 for pancreatic cancer. We look forward to partnering with Nusano to support our mutual vision to deliver new radiotherapeutics to patients in critical need of novel treatment options. I-125 and Ac-225 will be produced at Nusano’s next-generation radioisotope production facility in Utah. This production platform enables the creation of rare and hard-to-produce medical radioisotopes in quantities needed for commercial-stage therapeutics and diagnostics.”





“The power and flexibility of the Nusano production platform is designed to solve the critical supply chain challenges and enable innovation across multiple industries,” said Chris Lowe, chief executive officer of Nusano. “We’re proud to support Cellectar with critical isotope supplies so they can advance their product pipeline and create new, personalized cancer treatments.”







About Nusano







Nusano is a privately held physics company committed to: bringing supply stability and innovation to the rapidly emerging and critically undersupplied medical radioisotopes market, serving industrial and commercial markets dependent on reliable access to high quality radioisotopes for their products and services, and enabling next-generation energy solutions. Nusano’s breakthrough technologies are poised to help supply the fight against cancer and enable innovation across multiple industries. For more, please visit



nusano.com



.







About Cellectar Biosciences, Inc.







Cellectar Biosciences is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of proprietary drugs for the treatment of cancer, independently and through research and development collaborations. The company’s core objective is to leverage its proprietary Phospholipid Drug Conjugate™ (PDC) delivery platform to develop the next-generation of cancer cell-targeting treatments, delivering improved efficacy and better safety as a result of fewer off-target effects.





The company’s product pipeline includes: iopofosine I 131, a PDC designed to provide targeted delivery of iodine-131 (radioisotope), for which the FDA has granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation; CLR 121225, an actinium-225 based program being targeted to several solid tumors with significant unmet need, such as pancreatic cancer; and CLR 121125, an iodine-125 Auger-emitting program targeted in other solid tumors, such as triple negative breast, lung and colorectal, as well as proprietary preclinical PDC chemotherapeutic programs and multiple partnered PDC assets.





In addition, iopofosine I 131 has been studied in Phase 2b trials for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (MM) and central nervous system (CNS) lymphoma, and the CLOVER-2 Phase 1b study, targeting pediatric patients with high-grade gliomas, for which Cellectar is eligible to receive a Pediatric Review Voucher from the FDA upon approval. The FDA has also granted iopofosine I 131 six Orphan Drug, four Rare Pediatric Drug and two Fast Track Designations for various cancer indications.





For more information, please visit



www.cellectar.com



or join the conversation by liking and following us on the company’s social media channels:



Twitter



,



LinkedIn



, and



Facebook



.







Forward Looking Statement Disclaimer







This news release contains forward-looking statements. You can identify these statements by our use of words such as "may," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate," "continue," "plans," or their negatives or cognates. These statements are only estimates and predictions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual future experience and results to differ materially from the statements made. These statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations as to such future outcomes. Drug discovery and development involve a high degree of risk. Factors that might cause such a material difference include, among others, uncertainties related to the ability to identify suitable collaborators, partners, licensees or purchasers for our product candidates and, if we are able to do so, to enter into binding agreements with regard to any of the foregoing, or to raise additional capital to support our operations, or our ability to fund our operations if we are unsuccessful with any of the foregoing. A complete description of risks and uncertainties related to our business is contained in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission including our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.







Cellectar Biosciences





Investors:







Anne Marie Fields





Precision AQ





212-362-1200





annemarie.fields@precisionaq.com







Media:







Scott Larrivee





608-345-6629







larrivee@nusano.com









Investors:







Joyce Allaire





LifeSci Advisors, LLC





212-915 2569







jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com





