Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. to Report Q1 2025 Financial Results and Corporate Update on May 13, 2025

Cellectar Biosciences will announce Q1 2025 financial results and corporate updates on May 13, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. has announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2025, along with a corporate update on May 13, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The announcement includes details for a conference call and webcast to discuss the results. Cellectar is focused on developing and commercializing cancer treatments using its proprietary Phospholipid Drug Conjugate™ platform, which aims to improve the efficacy and safety of cancer therapies. The company’s pipeline features several key programs, including iopofosine I 131 for multiple myeloma and CNS lymphoma, CLR 225 for solid tumors like pancreatic cancer, and CLR 125 targeting triple negative breast cancer. Iopofosine I 131 has received multiple designations from the FDA and EMA, facilitating its development for various cancer indications. More information can be found on the company's website and social media platforms.

The announcement of an upcoming financial results report and corporate update reflects transparency and provides stakeholders with timely information, which can enhance investor confidence.

Cellectar's lead asset, iopofosine I 131, has received multiple designations from the FDA, including Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations, which can facilitate expedited development and regulatory review.

The company's focus on developing next-generation cancer treatments using its proprietary Phospholipid Drug Conjugate™ delivery platform highlights its innovative approach, potentially positioning it strongly within the competitive biopharmaceutical market.

The press release does not detail any financial forecasts or expectations, which may indicate uncertainty about the company's performance or outlook for the upcoming quarter.

Without specific results or insights into ongoing clinical trials, stakeholders may feel a lack of transparency regarding the company's current status and future prospects.

The reliance on upcoming discussions for financial results and corporate updates may leave investors anxious in the interim period, affecting confidence in the company.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CLRB Insider Trading Activity

$CLRB insiders have traded $CLRB stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLRB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JARROD LONGCOR (Chief Operating Officer) purchased 30,000 shares for an estimated $8,400

$CLRB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 16 institutional investors add shares of $CLRB stock to their portfolio, and 17 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the Company will report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, and provide a corporate update on May 13, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.











Conference Call & Webcast Details:











Date:





Tuesday, May 13, 2025









Time:





8:30 am Eastern Time









Toll Free:





1-800-717-1738









Conference ID:









53983













Webcast:







Click HERE















A replay of the corporate presentation will be available on the



Events



section of the Company’s



Investor Relations



website.







About Cellectar Biosciences, Inc.







Cellectar Biosciences is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of proprietary drugs for the treatment of cancer, independently and through research and development collaborations. The company’s core objective is to leverage its proprietary Phospholipid Drug Conjugate™ (PDC) delivery platform to develop the next-generation of cancer cell-targeting treatments, delivering improved efficacy and better safety as a result of fewer off-target effects.





The company’s product pipeline includes its lead assets: iopofosine I 131, a PDC designed to provide targeted delivery of iodine-131 (radioisotope); CLR 225, an actinium-225 based program being targeted to several solid tumors with significant unmet need, such as pancreatic cancer; and CLR 125, an iodine-125 Auger-emitting program targeted in solid tumors, such as triple negative breast, lung and colorectal, as well as proprietary preclinical PDC chemotherapeutic programs and multiple partnered PDC assets.





In addition, iopofosine I 131 has been studied in Phase 2b trials for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (MM) and central nervous system (CNS) lymphoma, and the CLOVER-2 Phase 1b study, targeting pediatric patients with high-grade gliomas, for which Cellectar is eligible to receive a Pediatric Review Voucher from the FDA. The FDA has also granted iopofosine I 131 six Orphan Drug, four Rare Pediatric Drug, and two Fast Track designations for various cancer indications. The EMA (European Medicines Agency) has granted iopofosine I 131 two Orphan Drug designations and PRIME designation for WM.





For more information, please visit www.cellectar.com or join the conversation by liking and following us on the company’s social media channels: X, LinkedIn, and Facebook.







Investor Contact:







Anne Marie Fields





Precision AQ





212-362-1200





annemarie.fields@precisionaq.com



