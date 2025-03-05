Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. to Report 2024 Financial Results and Corporate Update on March 13, 2025

Cellectar Biosciences will announce its 2024 financial results and corporate update on March 13, 2025.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on cancer treatment, announced it will report its financial results for the year ending December 31, 2024, and provide a corporate update on March 13, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call will be accessible via a toll-free number and a webcast, with a replay available afterward on the company’s website. Cellectar is developing proprietary drugs using its Phospholipid Drug Conjugate™ platform, targeting various cancers with its lead products, including iopofosine I 131 for multiple myeloma and CNS lymphoma, among others. The company has received multiple FDA designations for iopofosine I 131, including Orphan Drug and Fast Track Designations. For more information, interested parties are encouraged to visit the company’s website or its social media pages.

Cellectar Biosciences will provide a financial results update for the full year ended December 31, 2024, which can provide investors with insights into the company's performance and growth prospects.

The company has promising products in its pipeline, including iopofosine I 131, with multiple FDA designations, which may enhance its market potential and investor interest.

Cellectar's focus on its proprietary Phospholipid Drug Conjugate™ platform indicates a commitment to innovative drug development with the goal of better targeting and reduced side effects for cancer treatments.

The company has not yet reported its financial results for the full year 2024, indicating potential delays or issues in financial performance that could concern investors.

The press release does not provide any insights into recent developments or progress in its clinical trials, which could raise questions about the company's transparency and ongoing initiatives.

No specific details regarding the outcomes of the Phase 2b trials or feedback from the FDA are included, potentially leaving stakeholders uncertain about the pipeline's viability and future prospects.

When will Cellectar Biosciences report its financial results?

Cellectar Biosciences will report its financial results on March 13, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

How can I join the Cellectar conference call?

To join the Cellectar conference call, dial 1-800-717-1738 and use the provided conference ID.

What is the focus of Cellectar Biosciences?

Cellectar Biosciences focuses on developing proprietary drugs for cancer treatment using its Phospholipid Drug Conjugate™ platform.

What cancer indications does iopofosine I 131 target?

iopofosine I 131 targets multiple myeloma and CNS lymphoma, among other cancer indications.

Who can I contact for investor inquiries?

For investor inquiries, you can contact Anne Marie Fields at 212-362-1200 or via email.

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the company will report financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2024, and provide a corporate update on March 13, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.



















Conference Call & Webcast Details:











Date:





Thursday, March 13, 2025









Time:





8:30 am Eastern Time









Toll Free:





1-800-717-1738









Conference ID:





Webcast:





25759







Click HERE















A replay of the call will be available on the



Events



section of the company’s



Investor Relations



website.







About Cellectar Biosciences, Inc.







Cellectar Biosciences is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of proprietary drugs for the treatment of cancer, independently and through research and development collaborations. The company’s core objective is to leverage its proprietary Phospholipid Drug Conjugate™ (PDC) delivery platform to develop the next-generation of cancer cell-targeting treatments, delivering improved efficacy and better safety as a result of fewer off-target effects.





The company’s product pipeline includes its lead assets: iopofosine I 131, a PDC designed to provide targeted delivery of iodine-131 (radioisotope); CLR 121225, an actinium-225 based program being targeted to several solid tumors with significant unmet need, such as pancreatic cancer; and CLR 121125, an iodine-125 Auger-emitting program targeted in other solid tumors, such as triple negative breast, lung and colorectal, as well as proprietary preclinical PDC chemotherapeutic programs and multiple partnered PDC assets.





In addition, iopofosine I 131 has been studied in Phase 2b trials for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (MM) and central nervous system (CNS) lymphoma, and the CLOVER-2 Phase 1b study, targeting pediatric patients with high-grade gliomas, for which Cellectar is eligible to receive a Pediatric Review Voucher from the FDA upon approval. The FDA has also granted iopofosine I 131 six Orphan Drug, four Rare Pediatric Drug and two Fast Track Designations for various cancer indications.





For more information, please visit



www.cellectar.com



or join the conversation by liking and following us on the company’s social media channels:



Twitter



,



LinkedIn



, and



Facebook



.







Investor Contact



:





Anne Marie Fields





212-362-1200





Precision AQ (formerly Stern IR)







annemariefields@precisionaq.com





