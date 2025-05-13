Cellectar Biosciences Inc Q1 Loss Decreases

(RTTNews) - Cellectar Biosciences Inc (CLRB) announced Loss for first quarter of -$6.60 million

The company's bottom line came in at -$6.60 million, or -$0.14 per share. This compares with -$26.64 million, or -$0.91 per share, last year.

Cellectar Biosciences Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$6.60 Mln. vs. -$26.64 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.14 vs. -$0.91 last year.

