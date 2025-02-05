Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. to Present at Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference on February 12, 2025

Cellectar Biosciences will present at Oppenheimer's Healthcare Conference on February 12, 2025, discussing its cancer treatment developments.

Quiver AI Summary

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. announced that its management team will present an overview of the company at the Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference on February 12, 2025, at 12:00 PM Eastern Time. The presentation will be available via webcast, and a replay can be accessed on the company's investor relations website. Cellectar, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical firm, focuses on developing cancer treatments using its proprietary Phospholipid Drug Conjugate™ delivery platform, which aims to improve treatment efficacy and safety by targeting cancer cells more effectively. The company's pipeline includes key products such as iopofosine I 131, CLR 121225, and CLR 121125, targeting various cancers, with iopofosine I 131 currently undergoing clinical trials and having received multiple FDA designations for its potential use in treating specific cancers. For more details, visit their website or follow them on social media.

Potential Positives

Cellectar Biosciences is participating in the Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference, providing an opportunity to showcase its advancements and engage with potential investors.

The company has a rich pipeline, including promising treatments like iopofosine I 131, which has received multiple designations from the FDA that highlight its potential for significant impact in cancer treatment.

Cellectar's proprietary Phospholipid Drug Conjugate™ (PDC) delivery platform aims to enhance treatment efficacy and safety, underscoring the company's innovative approach to cancer therapeutics.

The eligibility to receive a Pediatric Review Voucher from the FDA for its pediatric studies represents a strategic advantage for market access and potential future revenue generation.

Potential Negatives

Announcement primarily focuses on an upcoming presentation, which may indicate limited current progress or news regarding the company's product development.

No substantial updates on the status of clinical trials or product pipeline, potentially raising concerns about transparency and communication with stakeholders.

Describes multiple designations from the FDA but does not provide recent outcomes or data from trials, which could cause concerns about the effectiveness and future prospects of the therapies.

FAQ

What is the date and time of Cellectar Biosciences' presentation?

Cellectar Biosciences will present on February 12, 2025, at 12:00 PM Eastern Time.

Where can I watch the Cellectar presentation?

The presentation can be accessed virtually via a webcast link provided in the announcement.

What are the main focuses of Cellectar Biosciences?

Cellectar Biosciences focuses on developing drugs for cancer treatment using its Phospholipid Drug Conjugate™ delivery platform.

What products are included in Cellectar's pipeline?

Cellectar's pipeline includes iopofosine I 131, CLR 121225, and CLR 121125, targeting various cancers.

What designations has iopofosine I 131 received from the FDA?

iopofosine I 131 has received six Orphan Drug, four Rare Pediatric Drug, and two Fast Track Designations from the FDA.

$CLRB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 13 institutional investors add shares of $CLRB stock to their portfolio, and 16 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer, today announced that members of its management team will present an overview of the company at the upcoming Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference being held virtually. Details are as follows:





Date: Wednesday, February 12, 2025





Time: 12:00 PM Eastern Time





Webcast:



Click HERE







A replay of the corporate presentation will be available on the



About Cellectar Biosciences, Inc.







Cellectar Biosciences is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of proprietary drugs for the treatment of cancer, independently and through research and development collaborations. The company’s core objective is to leverage its proprietary Phospholipid Drug Conjugate™ (PDC) delivery platform to develop the next-generation of cancer cell-targeting treatments, delivering improved efficacy and better safety as a result of fewer off-target effects.





The company’s product pipeline includes its lead assets: iopofosine I 131, a PDC designed to provide targeted delivery of iodine-131 (radioisotope); CLR 121225, an actinium-225 based program being targeted to several solid tumors with significant unmet need, such as pancreatic cancer; and CLR 121125, an iodine-125 Auger-emitting program targeted in other solid tumors, such as triple negative breast, lung and colorectal, as well as proprietary preclinical PDC chemotherapeutic programs and multiple partnered PDC assets.





In addition, iopofosine I 131 has been studied in Phase 2b trials for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (MM) and central nervous system (CNS) lymphoma, and the CLOVER-2 Phase 1b study, targeting pediatric patients with high-grade gliomas, for which Cellectar is eligible to receive a Pediatric Review Voucher from the FDA upon approval. The FDA has also granted iopofosine I 131 six Orphan Drug, four Rare Pediatric Drug and two Fast Track Designations for various cancer indications.





