Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. to Present at 37th Annual Roth Conference

Full Release



FLORHAM PARK, N.J., March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer, today announced that members of its management team will present an overview of the company at the upcoming 37th Annual Roth Conference. Details are as follows:





Date: Monday, March 17





Time: 8:30 AM Eastern Time





Webcast:



Click HERE







A replay of the corporate presentation will be available on the



Events



section of the company’s



Investor Relations



website.







About Cellectar Biosciences, Inc.







Cellectar Biosciences is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of proprietary drugs for the treatment of cancer, independently and through research and development collaborations. The company’s core objective is to leverage its proprietary Phospholipid Drug Conjugate™ (PDC) delivery platform to develop the next-generation of cancer cell-targeting treatments, delivering improved efficacy and better safety as a result of fewer off-target effects.





The company’s product pipeline includes its lead assets: iopofosine I 131, a PDC designed to provide targeted delivery of iodine-131 (radioisotope); CLR 121225, an actinium-225 based program being targeted to several solid tumors with significant unmet need, such as pancreatic cancer; and CLR 121125, an iodine-125 Auger-emitting program targeted in other solid tumors, such as triple negative breast, lung and colorectal, as well as proprietary preclinical PDC chemotherapeutic programs and multiple partnered PDC assets.





In addition, iopofosine I 131 has been studied in Phase 2b trials for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (MM) and central nervous system (CNS) lymphoma, and the CLOVER-2 Phase 1b study, targeting pediatric patients with high-grade gliomas, for which Cellectar is eligible to receive a Pediatric Review Voucher from the FDA upon approval. The FDA has also granted iopofosine I 131 six Orphan Drug, four Rare Pediatric Drug and two Fast Track Designations for various cancer indications.





For more information, please visit



www.cellectar.com



or join the conversation by liking and following us on the company’s social media channels:



Twitter



,



LinkedIn



, and



Facebook



.







Investor Contact:







Anne Marie Fields





Precision AQ





212-362-1200





annemarie.fields@precisionaq.com



