Cellectar Biosciences Inc Loss At -$21.58 Mln In Q1

(RTTNews) - Cellectar Biosciences Inc (CLRB) released Loss for first quarter of -$21.58 million

The company's earnings totaled -$21.58 million, or -$0.74 per share. This compares with -$8.58 million, or -$0.76 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Cellectar Biosciences Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$21.58 Mln. vs. -$8.58 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.74 vs. -$0.76 last year.

