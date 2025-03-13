CELLECTAR BIOSCIENCES Earnings Results: $CLRB Reports Quarterly Earnings

CELLECTAR BIOSCIENCES ($CLRB) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported earnings of -$0.01 per share, beating estimates of -$0.36 by $0.35. The company also reported revenue of $0, equaling estimates of $0 by $0.

CELLECTAR BIOSCIENCES Insider Trading Activity

CELLECTAR BIOSCIENCES insiders have traded $CLRB stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLRB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JARROD LONGCOR (Chief Operating Officer) purchased 30,000 shares for an estimated $8,400

CELLECTAR BIOSCIENCES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 17 institutional investors add shares of CELLECTAR BIOSCIENCES stock to their portfolio, and 22 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

