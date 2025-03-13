CELLECTAR BIOSCIENCES Earnings Results: $CLRB Reports Quarterly Earnings

CELLECTAR BIOSCIENCES ($CLRB) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported earnings of -$0.01 per share, beating estimates of -$0.36 by $0.35. The company also reported revenue of $0, equaling estimates of $0 by $0.
CELLECTAR BIOSCIENCES Insider Trading Activity
CELLECTAR BIOSCIENCES insiders have traded $CLRB stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLRB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JARROD LONGCOR (Chief Operating Officer) purchased 30,000 shares for an estimated $8,400
CELLECTAR BIOSCIENCES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 17 institutional investors add shares of CELLECTAR BIOSCIENCES stock to their portfolio, and 22 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ROSALIND ADVISORS, INC. removed 3,671,550 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,097,793
- AIGH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 3,197,394 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $956,020
- NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 2,712,443 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $811,020
- SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC added 520,240 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $155,551
- ADAR1 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 436,900 shares (-42.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $130,633
- UBS GROUP AG added 373,622 shares (+14498.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $111,712
- ALTIUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 215,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $460,100
