Cellebrite sees 2024 revenue $397M-$401M, consensus $393.98M

Sees 2024 adjusted EBITDA $94M-$100M.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on CLBT:
- Cellebrite reports Q3 non-GAAP EPS 14c, consensus 9c
- Cellebrite sees Q4 revenue $105M-$109M, consensus $106.81M
- Cellebrite DI Reaches Key Stock Milestone
- Cellebrite announces Tim Tebow as keynote for C2C User Summit 2025
- Motorola Solutions price target raised to $520 from $440 at BofA
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.