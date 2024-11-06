Cellebrite reports Q3 non-GAAP EPS 14c, consensus 9c

Reports Q3 revenue $106.9M, consensus $101.93M. Yossi Carmil, Cellebrite’s (CLBT) CEO, stated, “We delivered a strong third-quarter performance that exceeded our expectations thanks to increasing traction with our AI-driven Case-to-Closure platform, the impact of our ongoing investment in market-leading innovation and solid execution on all fronts. We produced notable ARR growth, surpassed $100 million in quarterly revenue for the first time in company history and generated outstanding profitability. Our customers are increasingly recognizing the value of how Cellebrite’s powerful end-to-end solutions can enable them to efficiently and effectively address major pain points in the digital investigative lifecycle. Against the backdrop of a healthy market, we anticipate a positive fourth quarter finish to our year and have updated our full-year outlook accordingly.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on CLBT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.