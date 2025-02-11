Cellebrite to Report Q4 Earnings: Here's What You Should Know

Cellebrite CLBT is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 15, before market open.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, delivering an average earnings surprise of 42.2%.

CLBT’s Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cellebrite’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $107.9 million, indicating a 16% year-over-year increase. The top line is likely to have reaped the benefits of rising traction with the company’s case-to-closure platform and the impacts of ongoing investment in market-leading. The top line is anticipated to have been driven by an increase in subscription filters.

The consensus estimate for the bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter is 10 cents per share, hinting at a 9.1% decrease from the year-ago quarter’s actual. We believe that the increase in expenses due to higher personnel costs between sales and marketing, and R&D organizations and one-time project expenses within R&D have affected the bottom line.

What Our Model Says About CLBT

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Cellebrite this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

CLBT currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks that, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

V2X, Inc. VVX: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $1.1 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 4.7%. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $1.1, suggesting a 7.4% decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The company beat the consensus estimate in three of the past four quarters and missed once, with an average surprise of 13.4%.

VVX carries an Earnings ESP of +4.19% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The company is scheduled to declare its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 24.

Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $1.6 billion, indicating growth of 67.2% from the year-ago quarter’s actual. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at 87 cents per share, suggesting a 16.4% decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. Coinbase surpassed the consensus estimate in the past four quarters, with an average beat of 341.4%.

COIN has an Earnings ESP of +114.12% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. It is scheduled to declare its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 13.

Block, Inc. XYZ: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $6.2 billion, indicating growth of 8% from the year-ago quarter’s actual. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at 82 cents per share, suggesting 82.2% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. The company beat the consensus estimate in three of the past four quarters and missed once, with an average surprise of 9.3%.

XYZ has an Earnings ESP of +2.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. It is scheduled to declare its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 20.

