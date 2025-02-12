Cellebrite Government Cloud Achieves FedRAMP High Ready Designation Enhancing Security for Federal Customers

Cellebrite's Government Cloud platform receives FedRAMP High Ready designation, enhancing security for U.S. federal digital investigative solutions.

Cellebrite, a leader in Digital Investigative solutions, announced that its Cellebrite Government Cloud platform has achieved FedRAMP High Ready designation by the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program. This designation is a significant step in ensuring the platform meets rigorous security standards, reinforcing Cellebrite's commitment to providing secure cloud services to U.S. federal customers. The FedRAMP authorization process involved a thorough review by a Third-Party Assessment Organization (3PAO) and will enhance Cellebrite's partnerships with federal agencies. The Government Cloud will initially support Cellebrite Inseyets, its leading digital forensics solution, with plans to expand functionalities in the future, including the introduction of Cellebrite Guardian for managing digital evidence.

Cellebrite Government Cloud has achieved FedRAMP High Ready designation, reinforcing its commitment to providing secure cloud solutions to U.S. federal customers.

This milestone represents an important step in compliance, allowing Cellebrite to enhance its relationships with U.S. Federal agencies.

The designated platform will initially support Cellebrite Inseyets, its market-leading digital forensics solution, with plans for future offerings to enhance operational efficiencies for federal and public safety customers.

The announcement primarily highlights a preliminary status (FedRAMP High Ready) rather than full FedRAMP authorization, which may indicate ongoing compliance challenges.

Forward-looking statements regarding future offerings and partnerships come with inherent risks, raising concerns about their potential feasibility and execution.

The mention of geopolitical risks associated with Cellebrite’s operations in Israel may draw negative sentiment from customers or investors concerned with stability and ethical considerations.

What is Cellebrite's Government Cloud achievement?

Cellebrite's Government Cloud has achieved FedRAMP High Ready designation, marking an important compliance milestone for its digital investigative solutions.

What does FedRAMP High Ready status signify?

FedRAMP High Ready status indicates that Cellebrite's Government Cloud meets rigorous security standards required for U.S. federal customers using its services.

Which solutions does Cellebrite's Government Cloud support?

The Government Cloud initially supports Cellebrite Inseyets, with plans to include the Guardian solution for digital evidence management in the future.

How does Cellebrite ensure cloud security?

Cellebrite's cloud security is validated by a Third-Party Assessment Organization and is supported by Coalfire, a leader in cybersecurity services.

What benefits does Cellebrite provide to federal agencies?

Cellebrite offers trusted, secure cloud solutions that enhance investigative workflows and help U.S. federal agencies accelerate their missions effectively.

Full Release



TYSONS CORNER, Va. and PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellebrite (Nasdaq: CLBT), a global leader in Digital Investigative (DI) solutions for the public and private sectors, announced today that its Cellebrite Government Cloud platform



has achieved FedRAMP High Ready designation



by the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP). This milestone, which marks the initial stage in the compliance process, reinforces Cellebrite’s commitment to equipping and empowering its U.S. federal customers with industry-leading cloud security when utilizing the Company’s Software-as-a-Service-based digital investigative solutions.







Since announcing its intent to pursue FedRAMP authorization



, the Cellebrite Government Cloud was reviewed by a Third-Party Assessment Organization (3PAO), and the FedRAMP Program Management Office (PMO) prepared a Readiness Assessment Report (RAR) which granted Cellebrite Government Cloud FedRAMP High Ready status. This thorough review ensures Cellebrite’s cloud and security services meet the rigorous standards required by the FedRAMP Compliance Regulations. Cellebrite’s FedRAMP activities are supported by Coalfire, a global leader in cybersecurity services and solutions, and leverage the Company’s long-standing relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS).





“We are proud to reach the FedRAMP High Ready stage with the Cellebrite Government Cloud,” said Erik Sachwitz, General Manager of Cellebrite Federal Solutions, Inc. “Today’s milestone represents another important step that Cellebrite has taken over the past year to further expand the scope of our relationships with U.S. Federal agencies. We are excited about the opportunity to provide our U.S. Federal customers with trusted, secure and innovative cloud-ready solutions that help modernize their investigative workflows and accelerate their missions.”





Cellebrite’s Government Cloud will initially support Cellebrite Inseyets, the Company’s market-leading digital forensics solution, with the scalability and security to address the requirements of U.S. Federal agencies as well as other national, regional and local public safety customers around the globe. Future offerings on the Cellebrite Government Cloud include the Company’s leading secure, scalable cloud solution, Cellebrite Guardian, for digital evidence sharing, review and management. Guardian delivers greater operational efficiencies, supports better collaboration and helps advance missions, strengthening the overall chain of custody.







Cellebrite's (Nasdaq: CLBT) mission is to enable its global customers to protect and save lives by enhancing digital intelligence and accelerating justice in communities around the world. Cellebrite's AI-powered Case-to-Closure (C2C) platform enables customers to lawfully access, collect, analyze and share digital evidence in legally sanctioned investigations while preserving data privacy. Thousands of public safety organizations, intelligence agencies and businesses rely on the Company's cloud-ready digital forensic and investigative solutions to close cases faster and safeguard communities.



www.cellebrite.com



,



https://investors.cellebrite.com



and find us on social media @Cellebrite.







This document includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “forecast,” “intend,” “seek,” “target,” “anticipate,” “will,” “appear,” “approximate,” “foresee,” “might,” “possible,” “potential,” “believe,” “could,” “predict,” “should,” “could,” “continue,” “expect,” “estimate,” “may,” “plan,” “outlook,” “future” and “project” and other similar expressions that predict, project or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such forward-looking statements include that we are excited about the opportunities we see to provide our U.S. Federal customers with trusted, secure and innovative cloud-ready solutions that help modernize their investigative workflows and accelerate justice; Cellebrite’s Government Cloud will initially support Cellebrite Inseyets, the Company’s market-leading digital forensics solution, with the scalability and security to address the requirements of U.S. Federal agencies as well as other national, regional and local public safety customers around the globe; and future offerings on the Cellebrite Government Cloud include the Company’s leading secure, scalable cloud solution, Guardian, for digital evidence sharing, review and management. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: Cellebrite’s ability to continue advancing its FedRAMP activities to achieve full FedRAMP authorization in a timely manner; Cellebrite’s ability to keep pace with technological advances and evolving industry standards; Cellebrite’s material dependence on the purchase, acceptance and use of its solutions by law enforcement and government agencies; real or perceived errors, failures, defects or bugs in Cellebrite’s DI solutions; Cellebrite’s failure to maintain the productivity of sales and marketing personnel, including relating to hiring, integrating and retaining personnel; intense competition in all of Cellebrite’s markets; the inadvertent or deliberate misuse of Cellebrite’s solutions; failure to manage its growth effectively; Cellebrite’s ability to introduce new solutions and add-ons; Cellebrite’s dependency on its customers renewing their subscriptions and purchasing new subscriptions; the low volume of business Cellebrite conducts via e-commerce; risks associated with the use of artificial intelligence; the risk of requiring additional capital to support the growth of its business; risks associated with Cellebrite’s dependency on third parties for supplying components or services and with higher costs or unavailability of materials used to create its hardware product components; lengthy sales cycle for some of Cellebrite’s solutions; near term declines in new or renewed agreements; risks associated with inability to recruit, train and retain qualified personnel and senior management; the security of Cellebrite’s operations and the integrity of its software solutions against cyber-attacks, information technology system breaches or disruptions; risks associated with the negative publicity related to Cellebrite’s business and use of its products; risks related to Cellebrite’s intellectual property; the regulatory constraints to which Cellebrite is subject; risks associated with Cellebrite’s operations in Israel, including the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, the increased tension between Israel and Iran and its proxies, including the ongoing hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, and the risk of a greater regional conflict; risks associated with different corporate governance requirements applicable to Israeli companies and risks associated with being a foreign private issuer and an emerging growth company; market volatility in the price of Cellebrite’s shares; changing tax laws and regulations; risks associated with joint, ventures, partnerships and strategic initiatives; risks associated with Cellebrite’s significant international operations, including due to fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, rising global inflation and exposure to regions subject to political or economic instability; risks associated with Cellebrite’s failure to comply with anti-corruption, trade compliance, anti-money-laundering and economic sanctions laws and regulations; risks relating to the adequacy of Cellebrite’s existing systems, processes, policies, procedures, internal controls and personnel for Cellebrite’s current and future operations and reporting needs; and other factors, risks and uncertainties set forth in the section titled “Risk Factors” in Cellebrite’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 21, 2024 and as amended on April 12, 2024, and in other documents filed by Cellebrite with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), which are available free of charge at



www.sec.gov



. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made, in this communication or elsewhere. Cellebrite undertakes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.







