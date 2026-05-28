Cellebrite DI Eyes AI, Cloud and FedRAMP as Digital Investigations Demand Grows

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) executives said the company is seeing broader customer adoption of its digital investigations platform, with artificial intelligence, cloud migration and U.S. federal authorization expected to shape its next phase of growth.

Speaking at a TD Cowen fireside chat hosted by Shaul Eyal, managing director and senior analyst for cybersecurity research, Chief Financial Officer Dave Barter described Cellebrite as a vertical software company focused on public safety and “lawful and ethical investigations.” Barter said the company’s platform can gather information from sources including cell phones, computers, SD cards, SIM chips and drones.

Barter said Cellebrite’s “superpower” is the ability to perform full file extractions across more than 500 applications and more than 50 cloud services. He also highlighted the company’s evidence management platform, which he said helps maintain chain of custody and includes an AI viewer designed for use by examiners, detectives and prosecutors.

Executives Highlight Growth in National Programs

Discussing Cellebrite’s recent first-quarter results and its 2026 targets, Barter pointed to accelerating growth in the company’s EMEA business, saying growth moved from the mid-teens to the mid-20% range year over year. He attributed the improvement in part to national-level public safety programs, including customs, border and defense-related initiatives.

“We saw that defense side of the business within Europe,” Barter said, adding that Asia-Pacific also continued to accelerate as countries focus more on borders, citizens and geopolitical tensions.

Barter said state and local government remain strong areas for the company, while national programs focused on public safety, organized crime and narcotics are becoming more important. He also said platform agreements are increasingly part of customer discussions as Cellebrite expands its product roadmap, with nearly 12 product releases planned for the year.

Andy Kramer, vice president of investor relations, said the company is at an “interesting inflection point,” citing new leadership, a more robust product portfolio and greater ability to deliver an end-to-end platform for storing and analyzing evidentiary artifacts.

AI Viewed as a Tailwind

Barter said Cellebrite views artificial intelligence as a positive force for the business, both in product development and in how the company operates internally. He said Cellebrite employs researchers and uses inference engineering, while also engaging with major technology companies as it evaluates the evolving AI landscape.

“We remain positively encouraged,” Barter said. “We’re humble because we still view it as early days around AI.”

The discussion focused heavily on Project Genesis, Cellebrite’s recently launched agentic AI product that has not yet reached general availability. Kramer said Cellebrite initially expected to work with a small group of design partners, but interest expanded to more than 500 users representing several hundred agencies globally, including national agencies, regional organizations and local police departments.

Kramer said early feedback showed Genesis could help investigators, detectives and prosecutors identify relevant signals in large bodies of data far faster than manual review. He said some work that previously took weeks could be reduced to 15 minutes, a half hour or several hours.

Barter said customers described potential reductions in overtime and court-related costs. He also cited one case involving a younger person where Genesis helped surface information that led toward exoneration rather than prosecution.

Kramer said Genesis may also expand Cellebrite’s addressable market by moving beyond digital forensic labs into detective, analyst and prosecutor workflows. Barter said the company is focused first on adoption and expects to begin driving monetization among some early adopters toward the end of June.

Inseyets Migration Continues

Barter also discussed Cellebrite’s Inseyets offering, saying about 55% of the customer base had moved to the product by the end of last year. He said Inseyets provides a premium UFDR experience, better management of device fleets and more automation.

Barter said the company has been migrating roughly 20% to 25% of the customer base annually and expects to cross roughly 80% this year, “and maybe do a little bit better.”

Addressing investor questions about Cellebrite’s ability to continue unlocking devices, including those in Apple’s iOS ecosystem, Barter said the company has confidence in its research and development approach but remains humble given the size and resources of major device manufacturers. He said unlocking is important, but the ability to extract and decode data after access is gained is also critical.

Kramer said Cellebrite’s current investment is meaningfully higher than it was about two years ago and pointed to the company’s ownership of Corellium, which specializes in vulnerability research, as well as partnerships with third-party specialist firms.

FedRAMP Authorization Opens Federal Opportunity

Kramer said Cellebrite was “thrilled” to receive formal authorization to operate for its FedRAMP-compliant cloud solutions. He said the Department of Justice sponsored the effort, which required a more than two-year, multimillion-dollar investment by Cellebrite.

Kramer said the authorization opens new opportunities within the U.S. federal government and may also create a “halo effect” for other agencies in the U.S. and internationally. He said Cellebrite expects some monetization this year and believes the opportunity could scale in 2027 and beyond.

Barter characterized the shift as part of a broader digital transformation in criminal justice, moving from legacy on-premises storage to cloud-based systems that can improve chain of custody and collaboration across national, state and local agencies.

Customer Needs Drive Platform Expansion

Asked about Cellebrite’s strategy to become more embedded in customer workflows, Barter said the goal is less about stickiness and more about following customer needs. He cited drones as an example, saying drone data is becoming increasingly relevant in public safety, including prison contraband cases.

Kramer said Cellebrite’s acquisition of SCG for drone forensics shows the company’s focus on providing faster, more actionable information to users in the field, including parole officers, border personnel, homicide investigators and soldiers.

“Portability, faster access to information, and more intuitive usability are all driving our development activity,” Kramer said.

About Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Cellebrite DI is a global provider of digital intelligence and forensics solutions that enable law enforcement agencies, government bodies and enterprises to extract, analyze and act on data from mobile devices, cloud services and digital sources. The company's technology is designed to accelerate investigations, support evidence-based decision-making and enhance security operations by delivering actionable intelligence in a secure, scalable platform.

The company's flagship offerings include the Universal Forensic Extraction Device (UFED) series for data acquisition and decoding, Physical Analyzer for advanced data parsing and visualization, and Pathfinder for case-driven investigation workflows.

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