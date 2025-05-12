CELLEBRITE DI Earnings Preview: Recent $CLBT Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

CELLEBRITE DI ($CLBT) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $111,543,507 and earnings of $0.09 per share.

CELLEBRITE DI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 122 institutional investors add shares of CELLEBRITE DI stock to their portfolio, and 91 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CELLEBRITE DI Government Contracts

We have seen $43,364 of award payments to $CLBT over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

CELLEBRITE DI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CLBT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 01/22/2025

