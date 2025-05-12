CELLEBRITE DI Earnings Preview: Recent $CLBT Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

CELLEBRITE DI ($CLBT) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $111,543,507 and earnings of $0.09 per share.
CELLEBRITE DI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 122 institutional investors add shares of CELLEBRITE DI stock to their portfolio, and 91 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- IGP INVESTMENTS (G.P.L.P), LP removed 21,087,692 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $464,561,854
- INVESCO LTD. added 1,811,757 shares (+122.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $35,202,438
- HANDELSBANKEN FONDER AB added 1,340,000 shares (+749.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,036,200
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP added 1,154,303 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,428,107
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 735,566 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,204,518
- NINE TEN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 721,194 shares (-16.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,887,903
- FMR LLC removed 696,127 shares (-6.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,525,747
CELLEBRITE DI Government Contracts
We have seen $43,364 of award payments to $CLBT over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- DHS/HSI - CELLEBRITE INSEYETS: $28,364
- INL -CELLEBRITE 1-YEAR SUBSCRIPT FOR DNP OCIU VETTED UNIT: $15,000
CELLEBRITE DI Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CLBT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 01/22/2025
