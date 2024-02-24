Cellebrite DI (CLBT) Price Target Increased by 27.87% to 13.26

The average one-year price target for Cellebrite DI (NasdaqGS:CLBT) has been revised to 13.26 / share. This is an increase of 27.87% from the prior estimate of 10.37 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.12 to a high of 15.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.24% from the latest reported closing price of 11.71 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 137 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cellebrite DI. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 21.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLBT is 1.32%, an increase of 67.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 51.51% to 87,756K shares. The put/call ratio of CLBT is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IGP Investments holds 21,088K shares representing 10.68% ownership of the company.

True Wind Capital Management holds 13,388K shares representing 6.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings holds 7,086K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,571K shares, representing an increase of 7.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLBT by 16.87% over the last quarter.

Phoenix Holdings holds 4,055K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,024K shares, representing a decrease of 48.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLBT by 53.69% over the last quarter.

Nine Ten Capital Management holds 3,706K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,067K shares, representing an increase of 71.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLBT by 224.11% over the last quarter.

Cellebrite DI Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cellebrite is an Israeli digital intelligence company that provides tools for federal, state, and local law enforcement as well as enterprise companies and service providers to collect, review, analyze and manage digital data.

