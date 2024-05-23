Cellebrite DI Achieves Strong Q1 Revenue Growth

Cellebrite DI (CLBT) has released an update.

Cellebrite DI reports a robust start to 2024 with a 27% year-over-year increase in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) hitting $331.8 million, and a 26% surge in Q1 revenue amounting to $89.6 million, primarily driven by a significant 29% growth in subscription revenue. The company also notes a solid adjusted EBITDA of $17.6 million, attributing its strong performance to global business expansion and the successful market adoption of its new Inseyets digital forensics software.

