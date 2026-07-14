Cellebrite CEO Thomas Hogan Sells 103,000 Shares for $1.6 Million: Is This a Concern for Investors?

Key Points

The executive sold ~103,000 shares at $15.76 per share for a total transaction value of ~$1.6 million on July 2, 2026.

The disposition reduced the insider's direct equity holdings by 15%.

The transaction was non-discretionary, executed to satisfy tax withholding obligations following the vesting of restricted stock units.

Hogan retains a direct position of ~591,000 shares with a market value of ~$9.25 million.

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Thomas E. Hogan, Chief Executive Officer of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT), reported a sale of ~103,000 shares of common stock on July 2, 2026. SEC Form 4 filing

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value ~$1.6 million Shares sold 103,188 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 590,777 Post-transaction value ~$9.25 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($15.76); post-transaction value based on July 2, 2026 market close ($15.65).

Key questions

What was the primary driver of this transaction?

The sale was non-discretionary and was performed to fulfill tax liabilities arising from the vesting of restricted stock units granted on Sept. 19, 2025.

The sale was non-discretionary and was performed to fulfill tax liabilities arising from the vesting of restricted stock units granted on Sept. 19, 2025. What is the extent of the insider's remaining investment in the firm?

Following the disposition, Thomas E. Hogan maintains a direct holding of 590,777 shares, representing a 0.24% ownership stake in the company as of the latest filing.

Following the disposition, Thomas E. Hogan maintains a direct holding of 590,777 shares, representing a 0.24% ownership stake in the company as of the latest filing. How does this transaction relate to the company's valuation context?

The shares were sold at a weighted-average price of $15.76 per share, while the company’s equity has recorded a 3% total return over the 12 months ended on July 2, 2026, the transaction date.

The shares were sold at a weighted-average price of $15.76 per share, while the company’s equity has recorded a 3% total return over the 12 months ended on July 2, 2026, the transaction date. What are the current financial fundamentals of the organization?

Headquartered in Petah Tikva, the firm reported trailing twelve-month revenue of $496.4 million and net income of $71.9 million, supporting a market capitalization of $4.1 billion as of the July 6, 2026, market close.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-13) $16.13 Market Capitalization $4.1 billion Revenue (TTM) $496.4 million Net Income (TTM) $71.9 million

Company Snapshot

Cellebrite DI Ltd. delivers specialized digital intelligence solutions designed for legally authorized investigations, enabling law enforcement and government agencies to gather, analyze, interpret, and manage digital information throughout the investigative process.

The company operates a software-as-a-service platform, generating revenue through licensing fees and subscription-based access to its digital intelligence tools that support investigations across multiple domains, including child exploitation, homicides, counter-terrorism, border control, and human trafficking.

Cellebrite's primary customers include law enforcement agencies, government intelligence organizations, border control authorities, and corporate security departments globally that require advanced digital forensics and investigative capabilities.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. is a leading provider of digital intelligence solutions with a market capitalization of $4.1 billion and TTM revenues of $496.4 million, demonstrating substantial scale within the specialized software infrastructure sector. The company maintains a strong competitive position through its comprehensive, legally compliant platform that addresses critical investigative needs across public safety, national security, and corporate sectors. With a net profit margin of approximately 14.5% on a TTM basis, Cellebrite exhibits operational efficiency and profitability while serving mission-critical applications for government and law enforcement customers worldwide.

What this transaction means for investors

Cellebrite shareholders shouldn’t sweat this transaction from CEO Thomas Hogan, as it was a non-discretionary sale made to cover tax liabilities. Furthermore, Hogan will retain the vast majority of his stake in the company, holding nearly 600,000 shares.

From a business perspective, Cellebrite remains a very interesting growth stock to monitor. I recently opened a starter position in the company to help me keep tabs on it, and so far, it has not disappointed operationally. Cellebrite remains the top digital forensics platform, combining two powerful forces: AI and data (or, in this case, evidence). By blending these two worlds, Cellebrite helps address the shortage of manpower and the limited time available to review evidence.

The company just grew sales by 19% in its latest quarter and remains incredibly profitable, but most importantly, it received FedRAMP high authorization to operate in May. Less than 100 companies have this High Level 4 Certification, and in simplest terms, it means Cellebrite is cleared to do business with all of the well-known U.S. agencies.

Trading at 29 times forward earnings, Cellebrite isn’t outrageously priced, considering its switching costs, critical importance, and steady growth rates. I’ll be looking to continue adding to my CLBT holdings over time.

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Josh Kohn-Lindquist has positions in Cellebrite. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cellebrite. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.