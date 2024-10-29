News & Insights

Cellebrite announces Tim Tebow as keynote for C2C User Summit 2025

October 29, 2024

Cellebrite (CLBT) announced that Tim Tebow will keynote the Company’s inaugural Case-to-Closure User Summit, which will be held from March 31 to April 3, 2025, at the Hilton National Mall in Washington, D.C. The inaugural C2C User Summit further cements Cellebrite’s position as the true end-to-end digital investigative solutions leader by bringing the brightest digital forensics minds together to discuss best practices and to obtain hands-on instruction. Tim Tebow is a two-time national football champion, Heisman Trophy winner, first-round NFL draft pick and a former professional baseball player who is also known for his extensive advocacy work to protect children through his namesake foundation. At the C2C User Summit, Tim Tebow will address his foundation’s global fight against human trafficking. His participation complements Cellebrite’s Operation Find Them All initiative, a landmark commitment to accelerating investigations of online crimes against children.

