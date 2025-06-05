Cellebrite To Acquire Corellium; Issues Update On CEO Search Process

(RTTNews) - Cellebrite (CLBT) announced its agreement to acquire Corellium, specialized in Arm-based virtualization software. Cellebrite plans to acquire Corellium for an enterprise value of $170 million in cash with $20 million converted to equity at closing. Corellium securityholders will receive up to an additional $30 million in cash based on the achievement of certain performance milestones over the next two years.

Cellebrite also said it is approaching the conclusion of CEO search process. The company expects and plans to announce the appointment of the permanent CEO in conjunction with or prior to the mid-August disclosure of its second quarter 2025 results.

