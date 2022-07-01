Celldex Therapeutics Stock Continues To Fall

(RTTNews) - Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (CLDX) shares are trading more than 15 percent lower on Friday, continuing a decline since June 24. The U.S. major shares were trending down on the day. There were no corporate announcements on the day to influence the stock movement.

Currently, Celldex shares are at $22.86, down 15.21 percent from the previous close of $26.96 on a volume of 1,296,128. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of 19.85-$57.20 on average volume of 689,509.

