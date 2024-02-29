News & Insights

Markets
CLDX

Celldex Therapeutics Prices Public Offering Of 8.52 Mln Shares At $47.00/shr

February 29, 2024 — 10:55 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) announced the pricing of an upsized underwritten public offering of 8.52 million shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $47.00 per share.

Celldex has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.28 million shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The company expects to receive gross proceeds from the offering, excluding the exercise of the underwriters' option, if any, of approximately $400.4 million, excluding underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering-related expenses. The offering is expected to close on or about March 5, 2024, subject to customary closing conditions.

Celldex noted that it plans to use the net proceeds from the offering to continue clinical and preclinical development of its product candidates, including current and future development of barzolvolimab, growing its bispecific antibody platform and clinical candidates, funding ongoing efforts to develop additional clinical pipeline products and for general corporate purposes.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CLDX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.