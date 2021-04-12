Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Is In A Strong Position To Grow Its Business

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. By way of example, Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) has seen its share price rise 1,044% over the last year, delighting many shareholders. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

Given its strong share price performance, we think it's worthwhile for Celldex Therapeutics shareholders to consider whether its cash burn is concerning. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

When Might Celldex Therapeutics Run Out Of Money?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. In December 2020, Celldex Therapeutics had US$194m in cash, and was debt-free. In the last year, its cash burn was US$42m. That means it had a cash runway of about 4.6 years as of December 2020. A runway of this length affords the company the time and space it needs to develop the business. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is Celldex Therapeutics Growing?

NasdaqCM:CLDX Debt to Equity History April 12th 2021

On balance, we think it's mildly positive that Celldex Therapeutics trimmed its cash burn by 11% over the last twelve months. But the operating revenue growth of 108% was even better. It seems to be growing nicely. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Easily Can Celldex Therapeutics Raise Cash?

While Celldex Therapeutics seems to be in a decent position, we reckon it is still worth thinking about how easily it could raise more cash, if that proved desirable. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Celldex Therapeutics' cash burn of US$42m is about 5.1% of its US$820m market capitalisation. Given that is a rather small percentage, it would probably be really easy for the company to fund another year's growth by issuing some new shares to investors, or even by taking out a loan.

Is Celldex Therapeutics' Cash Burn A Worry?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way Celldex Therapeutics is burning through its cash. For example, we think its revenue growth suggests that the company is on a good path. On this analysis its cash burn reduction was its weakest feature, but we are not concerned about it. After taking into account the various metrics mentioned in this report, we're pretty comfortable with how the company is spending its cash, as it seems on track to meet its needs over the medium term. Taking a deeper dive, we've spotted 4 warning signs for Celldex Therapeutics you should be aware of, and 2 of them don't sit too well with us.

