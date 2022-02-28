Celldex Therapeutics Inc. Q4 Loss Decreases

(RTTNews) - Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) announced Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled -$20.15 million, or -$0.43 per share. This compares with -$21.90 million, or -$0.55 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 91.3% to $0.33 million from $3.79 million last year.

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -$20.15 Mln. vs. -$21.90 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.43 vs. -$0.55 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $0.33 Mln vs. $3.79 Mln last year.

