Celldex Therapeutics Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for CLDX

In trading on Thursday, shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (Symbol: CLDX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $35.40, changing hands as low as $34.96 per share. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CLDX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CLDX's low point in its 52 week range is $19.85 per share, with $48.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.10.

