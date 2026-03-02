Celldex Reports Strong Retreatment Results With Barzolvolimab In Cold Urticaria And Dermographism

(RTTNews) - Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) presented new data showing that retreatment with Barzolvolimab delivers the same profound efficacy as first exposure in patients with Cold Urticaria (ColdU) and Symptomatic Dermographism (SD). The findings were shared at the 2026 American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology's (AAAAI) Annual Meeting.

Barzolvolimab is a novel antibody therapy that targets mast cells- the root cause of these chronic skin conditions. In a Phase 2 open-label extension study, patients who experienced symptom recurrence after initial treatment regained high levels of disease control upon retreatment. Complete response rates were consistent with first-time treatment, with rapid improvements in Urticaria symptoms such as hives, itching, and sensitivity to cold or friction.

The drug was well tolerated, with a safety profile in line with earlier studies. Celldex noted that the ability to retreat supports a real-world treatment approach, where patients may need intermittent therapy to manage recurring symptoms. A global Phase 3 program, EMBARQ, is now underway to further evaluate Barzolvolimab in ColdU and SD.

CLDX has traded between $14.40 and $31.31 over the past year. The stock closed Friday's session at $30.09, down 1.80%. In overnight trading the stock is up 1.26% at $30.47.

