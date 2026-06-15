Celldex Presents New Positive Phase 1 Data For CDX-622

(RTTNews) - Celldex (CLDX), a biopharmaceutical company, on Sunday reported positive data from the Phase 1 trial for CDX-622, a bispecific antibody developed to target chronic inflammation by neutralizing alarmin thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP) and depleting mast cells through stem cell factor (SCF) starvation. Results were presented at the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) 2026 annual meeting.

The first-in-human Phase 1 trial was a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, dose-escalation study to determine pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic activity of CDX-622 over several doses.

The combined neutralization of SCF and TSLP by CDX-622 was studied in the trial, and results show that a rapid, dose-dependent reduction in serum tryptase was observed, indicating tissue mast cells inhibition. The drug exhibited monoclonal antibody-like pharmacokinetics, with good exposure upon sub-cutaneous administration.

No immunogenicity was observed, and the drug was found to be generally well-tolerated at all dose levels.

CDX-622 is being further evaluated in an ongoing Phase 1b proof of mechanism study in treating mild to moderate asthma.

CLDX is currently trading at $31.75, up 1.52%.

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