Celldex Presents New Phase 2 CSU Data For Barzolvolimab In Angioedema; BLA Planned For 2027

(RTTNews) - Celldex (CLDX), a biopharmaceutical company, on Sunday reported positive data from the Phase 2b trial showing sustained effects of Barzolvolimab in treating Angioedema in patients with chronic spontaneous urticaria. Results were presented at the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) 2026 annual meeting. Angioedema occurs in about 55% patients of chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU), who report a mean of 7.7 angioedema episodes per year. These patients often experience worse physical and mental health outcomes, lower quality of life, increased anxiety and hospitalizations. Barzolvolimab is a humanized monoclonal antibody that targets mast cells by binding to KIT receptors, that is currently being explored in the treatment of hypersensitivity and certain inflammatory diseases. The Phase 2 CSU trial was a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled parallel group study that evaluated the efficacy and safety of Barzolvolimab across multiple dose regimens. Conducted over a dosing period of 52 weeks, on 208 patients of CSU with angioedema, the trial previously met the primary efficacy endpoint as treated patients showed a statistically significant mean improvement by week 12 in the weekly urticaria activity score (UAS7). Patients then entered an off-treatment, 24-week follow-up period. The presented data shows that treated patients showed a robust and sustained reduction in angioedema symptoms by week 76, indicating prolonged benefits. Up to 64% of patients were angioedema-free at 7 months after the last dose. The company is further assessing Barzolvolimab in two ongoing Phase 3 trials for treating Angioedema in CSU. A total of 1,939 patients were enrolled across 500 sites in 43 countries. Topline data is expected in the fourth quarter of 2026, with a biologics license application (BLA) submission planned for 2027. The company is additionally testing Barzolvolimab in cold urticaria (ColdU), symptomatic dermographism (SD), prurigo nodularis (PN) and atopic dermatitis (AD). CLDX closed Friday at $31.27, up 4.37%. In the pre-market, shares are trading at $31.65, up 1.23%.

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