Celldex to Present Phase 2 Study Data of Barzolvolimab in Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria at EAACI Congress 2025

Celldex announced the upcoming presentation of data from its Phase 2 study of barzolvolimab in chronic spontaneous urticaria at the EAACI Congress 2025 in Glasgow, Scotland. Abstracts will be available online starting June 12th, and the company will host a webcast the same day to discuss the findings. Key presentations include an oral session on June 13th focusing on sustained disease control after withdrawal of barzolvolimab, and another on June 14th discussing improvements in angioedema over 52 weeks of treatment. Celldex aims to develop innovative therapies targeting disorders related to allergies, inflammation, and autoimmunity.

Potential Positives

Data from Celldex's Phase 2 study of barzolvolimab will be presented at a prestigious international conference, enhancing the company's visibility and credibility in the field of immunology.

The company is engaging with key stakeholders through a webcast and conference call, promoting transparency and direct communication regarding their research findings.

The presentation of late-breaking oral abstracts indicates that Celldex's research is considered significant and timely, underscoring the potential impact of their findings on chronic spontaneous urticaria treatment.

Potential Negatives

Presentation of Phase 2 study results may suggest that the company is still in the early stages of developing its treatment for chronic spontaneous urticaria, indicating a longer timeframe before potential commercialization.

The timing of the webcast and abstract release may lead to confusion or concerns among investors if the data does not meet expectations, potentially impacting stock performance.

There is no mention of successful outcomes from the Phase 2 study, which could leave room for uncertainty about the efficacy of barzolvolimab in treating chronic spontaneous urticaria.

FAQ

What is the purpose of the Phase 2 study of barzolvolimab?

The Phase 2 study evaluates the efficacy and tolerability of barzolvolimab in patients with chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU).

When will the data from the study be presented?

The data will be presented at the EAACI Congress on June 13, 2025.

How can I access the webcast on barzolvolimab?

You can register for the webcast on the Investor Relations page of Celldex's website.

Who will present the findings at the EAACI Congress?

Dr. Ana Maria Giménez-Arnau and Dr. Martin Metz will present key findings during the sessions.

What are the key topics covered in the presentations?

The presentations will focus on sustained disease control and improvements in angioedema in CSU patients.

$CLDX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 87 institutional investors add shares of $CLDX stock to their portfolio, and 114 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CLDX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CLDX in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/20/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/08/2025

Full Release



HAMPTON, N.J., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celldex (NASDAQ:CLDX) announced today that data from the Company’s Phase 2 study of barzolvolimab in chronic spontaneous urticaria will be presented at the EAACI Congress 2025 being held in Glasgow, Scotland. Abstracts will be available on the meeting website Thursday, June 12



th



at 6:01 pm ET/ Friday, June 13



th



at 12:01 am CEST. Celldex will host a webcast on Thursday, June 12



th



at 6:00 pm ET to discuss the data.







Phase 2 CSU 76 Week Efficacy and Tolerability Data











Company Webcast and Conference Call











Date & Time:



Thursday, June 12th at 6:00 pm ET/11:00 pm BST







Presenters:



Company representatives and Martin Metz, MD, Professor, Department of Dermatology and Allergy, Head of Translation Research and Deputy Head of Clinical Trials at Charité – Universitätsmedizin in Berlin and lead investigator for the Phase 2 CSU study







Webcast Access:



Please visit the Events section on the Investor Relations page of



Celldex's website



to register for the webcast. Parties interested in participating via telephone may register



here



to receive the dial-in numbers and unique PIN to seamlessly access the call.









EAACI Presentation Session











Date & Time:



Friday, June 13



th



at 9:12 am BST/4:12 am ET







Late Breaking Oral Presentation 100227:





Sustained Disease Control Following Withdrawal of Barzolvolimab in Patients with Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria









Presenting Author:



Ana Maria Giménez-Arnau, MD, PhD, Associate Professor of Dermatology





Autonomous University and Pompeu Fabra University







Phase 2 CSU 52 Week Angioedema Data









EAACI Session Date & Time:



Saturday, June 14



th



at 3:48 pm BST/10:48 am ET







Oral Presentation 000588:





Treatment with Barzolvolimab Leads to Sustained Improvement in Angioedema in Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria (CSU) patients: Results from 52 Weeks of Treatment









Presenting Author:



Martin Metz, MD, Professor, Department of Dermatology and Allergy, Head of Translation Research and Deputy Head of Clinical Trials at Charité – Universitätsmedizin in Berlin and lead investigator for the Phase 2 CSU study







About Celldex







Celldex is pioneering new horizons in immunology to deliver life-changing therapies. We are relentless in our pursuit of novel antibody-based treatments that engage the human immune system and directly affect critical pathways to improve the lives of patients with allergic, inflammatory and autoimmune disorders. Visit



www.celldex.com



.







Company Contact







Sarah Cavanaugh





Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs & Administration





(508) 864-8337







scavanaugh@celldex.com







Patrick Till





Meru Advisors





(484) 788-8560







ptill@meruadvisors.com





