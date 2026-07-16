BioTech
CLDX

Celldex Begins CFO Search As Sam Martin Plans Retirement In 2027

July 16, 2026 — 03:18 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Celldex (CLDX), an immunology company, announced that Sam Martin, the company's Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), has informed the company of his plans to retire in 2027. Following that, Celldex has initiated a search for a new CFO, and Sam Martin will remain as the company's CFO through March of 2027 to support a smooth transition.

Celldex said Sam Martin has played an important role in Celldex's growth from an emerging early-stage R&D company to a leading late-stage immunology company.

Notably, Martin has served as the company's CFO since 2017 and as a member of the Celldex finance team since April 2009.

Company Profile and Financial Performance

Celldex's lead investigational candidate, Barzolvolimab, is a humanized monoclonal antibody and is currently being studied in Phase 3 studies in chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU), cold urticaria (ColdU)/symptomatic dermographism (SD) and in Phase 2 studies for prurigo nodularis (PN) and atopic dermatitis (AD), with additional indications planned for the future.

Celldex is looking ahead to report topline data readouts from two Phase 3 Barzolvolimab trials later this year, with a planned BLA submission in 2027.

As of March 31, 2026, cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $451.5 million.

During its first-quarter 2026 results, Celldex said that, together with proceeds from its April public offering, it expects to fund planned operations through 2028.

CLDX has traded between $19.72 and $40.30 over the last year. The stock closed Wednesday's trade at $38.31, up 0.37%.

In the after-hours market, CLDX is down 1.49% at $37.74.

For more biotechstock news visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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