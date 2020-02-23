Cellcom Israel Chairman Ami Erel To Resign

(RTTNews) - Cellcom Israel Ltd. (CEL) said Sunday that its Chairman Ami Erel would resign from the company, effective on March 1, 2020.

Ami Erel has served as Chairman of Board of Directors since 2005. Erel also served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Discount Investment Corporation Ltd. from 2001 to 2013. From March to December 2007, Erel also served as the Chief Executive Officer of Netvision Ltd., where he served prior to March 2007 and from 2008 to 2011, as Chairman of the board of directors. From 1997 to 1999, he served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Bezeq - The Israeli Telecommunications Corporation Ltd.

