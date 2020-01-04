Cellcom Israel appoints Avi Gabbay as CEO

US Markets

Cellcom Israel, the country's largest mobile phone company, said on Saturday it had appointed telecom executive and politician Avi Gabbay as its chief executive officer.

The appointment of Gabbay, who was the top executive at Bezeq Israel Telecom BEZQ.TA before entering Israeli politics in 2014, will take effect on Jan. 19, Cellcom said in a statement.

The post opened up last month when Nir Sztern decided to resign after eight years as CEO of Cellcom.

