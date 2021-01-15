Vor Biopharma, a Phase 1/2 biotech developing cell therapies for hematological diseases, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $150 million in an initial public offering.



The company's pipeline contains its lead engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) candidate, VOR33, and its companion therapeutic, VCAR33, a CAR-T therapy designed to target CD33. A T cell therapy using the same CAR construct as VCAR33 is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial for AML that is sponsored by the National Marrow Donor Program, with initial monotherapy proof-of-concept data expected in 2022. The company's IND application for VOR33 in patients with AML was accepted by the FDA in January 2021, and it intends to initiate a Phase 1/2a trial in the 1H21.



The Cambridge, MA-based company was founded in 2015 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol VOR. Vor Biopharma filed confidentially on November 6, 2020. Goldman Sachs, Evercore ISI, Barclays and Stifel are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



The article Cell therapy biotech Vor Biopharma files for a $150 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



