Sana Biotechnology, a preclinical biotech developing engineered cell therapies for multiple indications, raised $588 million by offering 23.5 million shares at $25, above upwardly revised the range of $23 to $24. The company offered 1.5 million more shares than anticipated. It originally planned to offer 15 million shares at $20 to $23 before increasing the deal size on Wednesday. At pricing, Sana Biotechnology commands a fully diluted market value of $4.9 billion, making it the largest preclinical biotech IPO ever.



Sana Biotechnology plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol SANA. Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan and BofA Securities acted as lead managers on the deal.



The article Cell therapy biotech Sana Biotechnology prices further upsized IPO at $25, above the upwardly revised range originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

