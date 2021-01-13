Sana Biotechnology, a preclinical biotech developing engineered cell therapies for multiple indications, filed on Wednesday with the SEC to raise up to $150 million in an initial public offering.



Sana is developing in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms to revolutionize treatment across several therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system (CNS) disorders, cardiovascular diseases, and genetic disorders, among others. The company's candidates are all currently in preclinical development, with IND submissions expected in 2022 and 2023.



The Seattle, WA-based company was founded in 2018 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol SANA. Sana Biotechnology filed confidentially on November 10, 2020. Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, and BofA Securities are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



The article Cell therapy biotech Sana Biotechnology files for a $150 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

