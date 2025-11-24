CELH Strengthens Its Portfolio With Alani Nu: Will 2026 Keep the Pace?

Celsius Holdings, Inc.’s CELH acquisition and expansion of Alani Nu in 2025 have significantly accelerated its growth trajectory. Acquired on April 1, 2025, the brand delivered a record third-quarter 2025 revenues of $332 million, driven by strong limited-time flavor success and sustained organic growth across core offerings. This surge positioned Alani Nu as a central engine within Celsius Holdings’ expanding energy portfolio.



Alani Nu’s retail performance has been exceptional, with sales rising 114% year over year and 15% sequentially, elevating the brand to a 7.2% share of the U.S. energy category, up 3.3 points from the prior year. Seasonal flavors such as Witches Brew performed strongly and became a standout attraction at the NACS Show, reinforcing the brand’s cultural impact and growing influence among consumers.



Retailers continue to embrace Alani Nu for the incremental category contribution, particularly its strong appeal among female consumers. Alongside Witches Brew, the holiday return of Winter Wonderland delivered strong execution across social and in-store channels. These seasonal innovations not only generate excitement but also strengthen long-term momentum by lifting velocity for core SKUs.



A transformational step is expected to begin on Dec. 1, 2025, when a significant portion of Alani Nu’s U.S. DSD network transitions into PepsiCo’s distribution system. The move is expected to expand ACV, enhance planogram control and create unified execution across Celsius, Alani Nu and Rockstar. PepsiCo is fully funding approximately $247 million in distributor termination fees, keeping the transition cash-neutral.



While management anticipates a “noisy” fourth quarter due to inventory returns, warehousing shifts and freight inefficiencies, confidence remains high. With strong innovation, deepening retailer support and expanded distribution under PepsiCo, Alani Nu is positioned to maintain its momentum and support Celsius Holdings’ accelerated growth into 2026.

Growth Catalysts for MNST & KO

Monster Beverage MNST continues to leverage its innovation pipeline to sustain momentum in the increasingly competitive energy drink market. In the third quarter of 2025, Monster Beverage reported record net sales of $2.20 billion, an increase of 16.8% year over year. This performance reflects the success of Monster Beverage’s product innovations, which are resonating strongly with consumers. It also highlights the strong results from Monster Beverage’s 2025 new product offerings and the additional innovations planned for 2026.



The Coca-Cola Company KO reported $12.5 billion in revenues in the third quarter of 2025, reflecting 6% year-over-year organic growth, driven by pricing strength and mix optimization. Despite flat unit case volume, Coca-Cola gained market share across key categories. The company’s innovation momentum, led by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, fairlife and Santa Clara, continues to support its 5-6% organic growth outlook for 2025.

CELH Stock’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Celsius Holdings have skyrocketed 48% year to date against the industry’s decline of 13.5%.

CELH’s Price Performance vs. Industry



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, CELH trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, much higher than the industry’s average of 14.70. CELH carries a Value Score of A.

CELH’s Valuation vs. Industry



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CELH’s 2025 and 2026 earnings implies a year-over-year rise of 80% and 20.7%, respectively. Earnings estimates for 2025 and 2026 have been upbound by 13 cents and 9 cents per share, respectively, in the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Celsius Holdings currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

