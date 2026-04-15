Is CELH Stock Undervalued After the Selloff? A Valuation Check

Celsius Holdings Inc. CELH has given investors plenty to debate. Shares fell 35.6% over the past three months and 4.1% over the past year, pushing valuation back into focus.



The key question is what the market is pricing in as Celsius absorbs integration and margin noise from a newly expanded, multi-brand portfolio and a shifting revenue presentation for Rockstar.

CELH Stock Drop Sets Up the Key Question

After a sharp three-month decline, CELH is trading with heightened sensitivity to execution signals. The company is working through integration-related items that can distort near-term profitability and complicate quarter-to-quarter comparisons.



That backdrop tends to pull valuation conversations away from simple growth narratives and toward durability, margin structure, and visibility. In Celsius’ case, those discussions are now tied closely to how quickly the company normalizes operations across CELSIUS, Alani Nu, and Rockstar.

Celsius Holdings Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise





Celsius Holdings Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Celsius Holdings Inc. Quote

Celsius Multiples Versus History and the Market

On a forward 12-month sales-per-share basis, CELH is valued at 2.53x. That is near the low end of its five-year range, which spans a high of 22.97x and a low of 2.52x, with a five-year median of 7.21x.



The multiple also sits well below broader market benchmarks cited alongside it. The Zacks sub-industry is at 0.75x, the Zacks sector at 7.64x, and the S&P 500 at 4.83x.

CELH’s Revenue Scale Helps Explain the Multiple Reset

Celsius’ operating profile changed materially in 2025. Full-year revenue reached $2.5 billion, up 85.5% year over year, following the April 2025 acquisition of Alani Nu and the August 2025 acquisition of Rockstar in the United States and Canada.



That scale can support valuation over time, but it can also reset investor expectations during the transition. Management highlighted that integration and distribution transition costs weighed on the fourth quarter, and that Rockstar’s transition accounting created noise, including activity recognized in other income. That kind of comparability friction can influence how investors apply sales-based multiples in the near term.

Celsius Margin Path Could Drive Multiple Expansion

The clearest roadmap for sentiment improvement sits in margin recovery milestones. GAAP gross margin declined to 47.4% in the fourth quarter, pressured by lower-margin product mix and one-time integration and distribution transition costs, alongside tariff and aluminum headwinds.



Management expects those one-time fourth-quarter effects to begin rolling off in the first quarter of 2026. The company expects Alani’s cost structure to align by the end of the first quarter and Rockstar’s by the end of the second quarter, supporting gross margin expansion through 2026 toward low-50% levels in the back half.

CELH Risks That Could Keep the Multiple Depressed

Several pressure points could still cap valuation. The path to margin recovery remains exposed to tariffs and higher aluminum costs, which management flagged as key headwinds.



Execution risk is also elevated. Integration and accounting noise can keep results volatile, and management expects shipment-to-takeaway misalignment may persist until integrations are completed in the first half of 2026. The competitive environment is described as intense, with heavy innovation across energy drinks. Celsius also expects potential velocity dilution as distribution expands rapidly, particularly as Alani pushes deeper into convenience.

Celsius Distribution Tailwinds That Could Improve Sentiment

The counterweight is distribution-driven momentum. Retailers are expanding doors and shelf space for energy drinks, with resets expected to finalize by the end of spring 2026. Celsius expects its largest shelf gains in convenience while also adding space in large-format retail, setting up a stronger summer selling season.



PepsiCo’s enhanced captaincy role is also central to the bull case. Management expects tighter coordination across distribution, merchandising, and promotions to reduce variability between shipments and consumption over time and improve planning cadence as integrations are completed. PepsiCo PEP matters here because it is positioned as the primary distributor across CELSIUS, Alani Nu, and Rockstar in the United States and Canada.

CELH Concentration and Supply Chain as an Investor Lens

Customer concentration remains an investor lens, especially during a transition. PepsiCo represented 43.2% of revenue and Costco accounted for 10.8%, which can shape risk perception when ordering patterns are normalizing and execution discipline is still being rebuilt across the portfolio.



Supply is another factor. Celsius relies on third-party co-packers alongside in-house manufacturing capacity as it works to optimize supply, quality, and service. In periods of portfolio integration and rapid distribution expansion, investors often watch that balance closely for its impact on consistency and cost control. Celsius currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Celsius What Would Change the Valuation Debate in 2026

Several 2026 watch-items could clarify whether CELH’s current multiple is an opportunity or a warning sign. Shelf reset completion by the end of spring is one. A clearer read on true velocities after those resets, particularly later in the second quarter, is another.



Investors also need cleaner operating comparability. Management expects ordering patterns to normalize as integrations mature in the first half of 2026, improving shipment alignment with tracked takeaway. Rockstar’s revenue presentation is expected to normalize as the U.S. transitions to a finished-goods model in the first quarter of 2026 and Canada follows in the first half. If those items progress on schedule, the valuation debate can shift back toward longer-term growth and margin structure.



Monster Beverage MNST remains a key reference point in the energy category because it is a scaled competitor that helps frame how investors value brand durability. Keurig Dr Pepper KDP, while not an energy pure-play, is another reminder that distribution strength and portfolio breadth can influence how the market prices beverage platforms through periods of change.

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PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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