$CELH stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CELH stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $240,231,981 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $CELH:
$CELH Insider Trading Activity
$CELH insiders have traded $CELH stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CELH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOHN FIELDLY (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 626,268 shares for an estimated $21,401,807.
- WILLIAM H. MILMOE sold 65,000 shares for an estimated $2,024,750
$CELH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 221 institutional investors add shares of $CELH stock to their portfolio, and 415 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 6,382,173 shares (-57.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $168,106,436
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 3,593,110 shares (-47.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $94,642,517
- CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC added 3,229,598 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $85,067,611
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 2,591,345 shares (+60.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $68,256,027
- NORGES BANK added 2,176,368 shares (+375.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $57,325,533
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD removed 1,925,116 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $50,707,555
- SG AMERICAS SECURITIES, LLC added 1,914,264 shares (+10320.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $50,421,713
$CELH Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $CELH stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CELH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.
- SENATOR SHELDON WHITEHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 10/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 09/16.
