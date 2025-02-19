$CELH stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CELH stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $240,231,981 of trading volume.

$CELH Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $CELH:

$CELH insiders have traded $CELH stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CELH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN FIELDLY (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 626,268 shares for an estimated $21,401,807 .

. WILLIAM H. MILMOE sold 65,000 shares for an estimated $2,024,750

$CELH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 221 institutional investors add shares of $CELH stock to their portfolio, and 415 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CELH Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CELH stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CELH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

