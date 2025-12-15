CELH Retail Sales Up 31%: Market Share Trends to Watch in 2026

Celsius Holdings, Inc. CELH delivered a notable acceleration in U.S. retail performance during the third quarter of 2025, with portfolio retail sales advancing 31% year over year in tracked channels for the 13 weeks ended Sept. 28, 2025. The increase outpaced the broader ready-to-drink (RTD) energy category and was accompanied by an expansion in market share.



Celsius Holdings’ combined portfolio of CELSIUS, Alani Nu and Rockstar Energy held a 20.8%-dollar share of the U.S. RTD energy market during the period. This represented a 2.1 percentage point increase from the prior year and a 1.2-point sequential gain, indicating that the 31% increase in retail sales reflected portfolio-level share gains rather than overall category growth.



Brand-level results highlight differing performance across the portfolio. Alani Nu led growth, with retail sales rising 114% year over year and dollar share increasing 3.3 points to 7.2%, supported by expanded distribution. The CELSIUS brand posted 13% retail sales growth but experienced a 0.5-point year-over-year decline in dollar share to 11.2%. Rockstar Energy, which was acquired late in the period, reported a 9% decline in retail sales and a 0.7-point decrease in dollar share to 2.4%.



Management noted that the combined portfolio grew nearly twice as fast as the U.S. energy drink category during the quarter. While brand-level trends varied, the overall results show that the increase in retail sales coincided with aggregate market share gains. As the company moves into 2026, the durability of these retail and share trends across brands and channels remains an important area to monitor.

Retail Sales Trends at PepsiCo and Coca-Cola

PepsiCo PEP reported steady retail performance across its beverage portfolio during the third quarter of 2025, supported by continued consumer demand for zero-sugar, functional and permissible offerings. Management highlighted positive retail takeaway trends in PepsiCo Beverages North America, with brands such as Gatorade, Propel and poppi contributing to shelf performance. PEP noted that innovation and expanded distribution supported retail execution during the quarter, even as consumers remained value-conscious.



The Coca-Cola Company KO cited solid retail trends in the third quarter, driven by continued strength in its zero-sugar portfolio and improved execution across key beverage categories. Management emphasized that Coca-Cola’s zero-sugar offerings continued to perform well at retail, supported by packaging initiatives and disciplined revenue growth management. KO also pointed to improved availability and in-market execution as contributors to stable retail performance across channels.

CELH Stock’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Celsius Holdings have risen 0.8% in the past six months against the industry’s decline of 10.9%.



From a valuation standpoint, CELH trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, much higher than the industry’s average of 14.59.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CELH’s 2025 and 2026 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 81.4% and 20.4%, respectively.



Celsius Holdings currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

