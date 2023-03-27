CELH Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $92.82, changing hands as high as $92.95 per share. Celsius Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CELH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CELH's low point in its 52 week range is $38.3101 per share, with $122.24 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $92.52.
