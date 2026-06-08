CELH Growth Drivers in 2026: Portfolio, Shelf Gains, and PepsiCo

Celsius Holdings, Inc. CELH is moving through 2026 with a fundamentally larger platform than it had a year ago. The company now competes with a multi-brand portfolio designed to reach more consumers, occasions, and price points across the ready-to-drink energy aisle.



First-quarter 2026 results highlight the opportunity and the new set of execution checkpoints. The portfolio has expanded reach and retailer relevance, but investors still need to track whether the core CELSIUS brand can regain stronger organic momentum as the year progresses.

CELH’s Q1 2026 Growth Snapshot and What It Signals

First-quarter 2026 revenue rose to $782.6 million, up 138% year over year. The scale jump reflects the portfolio expansion that followed the 2025 acquisitions, which changed the company’s growth profile and mix.



That context matters when interpreting the headline. Consolidated growth is heavily influenced by the added brands, so the more important signal for the rest of 2026 is whether CELH can translate its larger footprint into stronger underlying velocity, better shelf positioning, and improved organic performance in the legacy business.



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Celsius Portfolio Now Targets More Occasions and Price Points

CELSIUS, Alani Nu, and Rockstar are positioned to broaden consumer reach by targeting different shoppers, usage occasions, and price points. The portfolio includes ready-to-drink energy and on-the-go powders, with low- and zero-sugar formulations that emphasize functional ingredients.



Management has framed the platform as having two billion-dollar brands and improved retailer relevance. A wider brand set can matter in practice because it gives retailers more reasons to allocate space and promotion to one supplier across multiple consumer segments and shopping trips.

CELH’s PepsiCo Network Advantage Shows Up on Shelves

In the United States and Canada, distribution is supported by PepsiCo’s direct-store-delivery system, alongside independent distributors and direct retail relationships. Under the amended distribution agreements and captaincy arrangement, PepsiCo serves as the primary distributor for CELSIUS, Alani Nu, and Rockstar, aligning sales execution, placement, and promotional priorities.



That distribution structure can be a tangible advantage on shelves because it supports broader reach and tighter in-store execution across the portfolio. At the same time, customer concentration is a factor to monitor, with PepsiCo representing a sizable portion of revenue in both fiscal 2025 and the first quarter of 2026.

Celsius Shelf Resets and Space Gains Could Re-Accelerate

Shelf resets are a key potential inflection point for 2026 because they influence day-to-day visibility, availability, and the number of facings a brand holds. Management expects resets to support roughly 17% additional space for CELSIUS and more than 100% space gains for Alani Nu.



Rockstar is expected to maintain net space during assortment changes. That outcome matters because Rockstar is still being managed as a stabilization effort, and holding space while reconfiguring the set can reduce the risk of losing long-term shelf presence during the transition.

CELH Innovation Pipeline Returns After a Light Quarter

A central watch item from the quarter is the moderation in the core CELSIUS brand. Management disclosed that CELSIUS generated approximately $348 million in revenue and grew only about 6% year over year, with growth impacted by SKU optimization, assortment rationalization, and a lighter innovation schedule.



The company expects a more active innovation period to support improved performance. Planned catalysts include CELSIUS Electric Vibe launching ahead of the global soccer tournament in North America, additional summer limited-time offerings, and continued momentum in fizz-free products.

Celsius International Footprint Expands Beyond North America

International revenue increased to $35.3 million, up 55% year over year. Growth was driven by the Nordics and expansion markets that include the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Australia, New Zealand, and Benelux.



CELH is also using partner-led launches to expand distribution. The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company launched in Spain through Suntory and cited Portugal as next, reinforcing a broader push to build scale beyond North America over time. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Celsius Holdings Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Celsius Holdings Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Celsius Holdings Inc. Quote

CELH’s Key Watch Items for the Rest of 2026

The rest-of-year checklist starts with the organic growth trajectory of the CELSIUS brand. Shelf resets, distribution gains, and a fuller innovation calendar are intended to narrow the gap between portfolio-driven consolidated growth and the legacy brand’s underlying trend.



Margins are the second major variable. Gross margin declined year over year in the first quarter, and management pointed to input and logistics pressures that include aluminum costs and Midwest premiums, freight and fuel inflation, resin pricing pressure, and logistics costs tied to Rockstar inventory actions.



Third, investors will be watching whether Rockstar stabilization becomes less of a drag as integration work advances. In a category where competitors like Monster Beverage MNST and The Coca-Cola Company KO shape shelf competition and promotional intensity, CELH’s execution on shelf sets, innovation, and cost discipline should define how durable its 2026 momentum ultimately looks.

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CocaCola Company (The) (KO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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