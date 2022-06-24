CELH Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $67.34, changing hands as high as $67.35 per share. Celsius Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CELH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CELH's low point in its 52 week range is $38.3101 per share, with $110.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $67.11.

