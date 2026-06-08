Is CELH a Buy After Q1 2026 Results and Share Buybacks?

Celsius Holdings, Inc. CELH posted headline growth in the first quarter of 2026, but the story is no longer just about one brand. The company is now operating a broader U.S. ready-to-drink energy platform with CELSIUS, Alani Nu and Rockstar.



That shift changes how investors should read both growth and profitability. It also puts more weight on execution across a multi-brand portfolio.

CELH Q1 2026 Results Put Scale Front and Center

Celsius reported first-quarter 2026 revenue of $782.6 million, up 138% year over year. The scale jump reflects a much larger portfolio after the 2025 additions of Alani Nu and Rockstar in the United States and Canada.



For investors, that matters because the growth rate is now heavily influenced by mix. Consolidated results capture a combination of acquired revenue, integration progress, and the trajectory of the legacy CELSIUS brand. Reading the quarter requires separating “bigger” from “better,” especially as the company works through resets and post-deal execution.

Celsius Portfolio Mix Explains the Quality of Growth

Celsius now operates three distinct U.S. energy brands with different consumer targets, price points and occasions. That breadth can diversify demand and increase relevance with retailers that want coverage across multiple segments.



The expanded platform also runs through PepsiCo, Inc. PEP in the United States and Canada. Under amended distribution agreements and a “captaincy” arrangement, PepsiCo coordinates sales, placement and promotional priorities across the portfolio. The coordination can improve shelf access and in-store execution, but it also raises the standard for operational discipline because three brands need to win simultaneously.



Mix cuts both ways. Alani Nu and Rockstar broaden reach, yet they also bring different margin profiles and cost structures that can muddy near-term comparisons versus the legacy CELSIUS business.

CELH’s Buyback Program Signals Capital-Return Intent

Celsius exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $549.2 million as of March 31, 2026, up from $398.9 million at year-end 2025. That liquidity gives management room to invest behind distribution gains, innovation, and integration, while still returning capital.



During the quarter, Celsius repurchased about 700,000 shares for $24.1 million at a weighted average price of $35.39 per share. The company had $236.1 million remaining under its $300 million repurchase authorization at quarter-end, and buybacks continued into the second quarter.



In practical terms, the program signals a willingness to balance brand investment with shareholder returns. The remaining authorization also provides flexibility if the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company wants to lean into repurchases opportunistically while it funds retail resets and marketing initiatives across multiple brands. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Celsius Margin Pressure Is the Near-Term Trade-Off

Profitability is the clearest trade-off in the new portfolio phase. Gross margin declined to 48.3% in the first quarter of 2026 from 52.3% in the prior-year period.



Management attributed the decline primarily to mix dilution from Alani Nu and Rockstar, which carry lower margin profiles than the legacy CELSIUS business. External costs also weighed on results, including higher Midwest aluminum premiums, elevated aluminum costs, rising freight expenses, fuel inflation, resin pricing pressure, and added logistics costs tied to Rockstar inventory rebalancing.



This is the cost of building scale quickly. The key is whether the pressure proves temporary as integration stabilizes and cost actions take hold.



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CELH’s Path Back to Low-50% Gross Margins

Management outlined several levers aimed at improving profitability. These include procurement savings, freight optimization and manufacturing efficiencies.



At the same time, management acknowledged that elevated input costs could delay the timing of a return to low-50% gross margins. That framing is important because it sets expectations that margin recovery may not be linear, even as revenue scales.



Investors should watch for evidence that the cost actions are flowing through results, particularly as Rockstar logistics normalize and the portfolio settles into a steadier operating rhythm.

Celsius SG&A Growth Raises the Leverage Question

Operating expenses expanded sharply as Celsius absorbed a bigger platform. Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 95% year over year to $234.6 million.



Sales and marketing increased to $150.6 million from $80.9 million, while general and administrative expenses climbed to $84.1 million from $39.4 million. Although SG&A improved as a percentage of revenue, the absolute spending increase highlights the cost of running a broader portfolio.



The investment case tension is straightforward. Integration work, retail resets, innovation programs, international expansion and large marketing partnerships can support long-term brand health. But if growth moderates, the heavier cost base can limit operating leverage. That makes execution and pacing critical.



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CELH Decision Framework: What Must Go Right From Here

Celsius’ checklist starts with the core brand. In the quarter, CELSIUS generated about $348 million of revenue and grew about 6% year over year, with headwinds tied to SKU optimization, assortment rationalization and a lighter innovation schedule. Investors should look for signs that resets and launches lift velocities and re-accelerate the base business.



Second is portfolio execution. Alani Nu delivered record quarterly revenue of about $368.1 million and roughly 60% pro forma growth, while Rockstar remained the challenged asset with retail sales down 13% and about 2% U.S. category share. Progress means sustaining Alani Nu momentum while stabilizing Rockstar without distracting from CELSIUS.



Third is margin direction. The path back toward low-50% gross margins depends on cost initiatives and easing input pressure. Finally, disciplined spending matters. The platform can support long-term leverage, but only if SG&A growth does not outpace the underlying demand trajectory.



Competitively, retailers will continue to compare Celsius’ execution against category leaders such as Monster Beverage Corporation MNST. The company’s advantage is scale and breadth. The next step is proving that scale can translate into durable, profitable growth.

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PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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