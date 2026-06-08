CELH and Zero-Sugar Energy Trends to Watch Through 2026

Celsius Holdings, Inc. CELH is leaning into the part of the energy drink category that is expanding fastest: low- and zero-sugar offerings. That positioning matters because it ties the company’s next leg of growth to a clear consumer preference shift, not just to deal-driven scale.



In the first quarter of 2026, the company’s portfolio accounted for 45% of the U.S. zero-sugar energy category’s $800 million growth. That kind of contribution suggests CELH is winning where incremental category dollars are showing up.

CELH Is Positioned Where the Category Is Growing Fastest

The portfolio’s emphasis on low- and zero-sugar formulations is central to its growth setup. Across CELSIUS, Alani Nu and Rockstar, the company is aligning with consumer demand for energy products that deliver function without sugar.



The first-quarter 2026 data point is the headline trend signal. Contributing 45% of zero-sugar category growth gives CELH a strong argument with retailers as they decide where to allocate space, promotions and innovation focus through 2026.



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Celsius Brands Target Different Consumers and Occasions

A key trend in energy is platform building, not single-brand dependence. CELH’s strategy fits that shift, with three brands that management framed as targeting different consumers, occasions and price points.



Portfolio breadth can raise retailer relevance because it allows one supplier to cover more usage moments. It can also improve shelf access and execution when the distributor can coordinate placement and promotional priorities across brands. In the United States and Canada, that coordination runs through PepsiCo, Inc. PEP under amended distribution agreements and a “captaincy” arrangement.



This structure can be a competitive differentiator against more concentrated brand portfolios. Monster Beverage Corporation MNST, for example, remains a key public competitor in energy, and retailers will continue to reward suppliers that can deliver both velocity and assortment coverage across segments.

CELH Shelf Resets Are Becoming a Major Growth Lever

Shelf resets are increasingly becoming a primary growth lever in energy, especially in channels where space is scarce and competition is intense. Management expects 2026 resets to support about 17% additional space for CELSIUS and more than 100% space gains for Alani Nu, with maintained net space for Rockstar during assortment reconfiguration.



That outlook matters because shelf allocation is a battleground. More facings can lift visibility and trial, while better placement can improve repeat purchase by making the product easier to find in high-traffic sets.



Resets also serve as a forcing function for portfolio discipline. As the company optimizes assortments and rationalizes underperforming stock keeping units, it is effectively trading breadth for productivity, aiming to improve velocities across fewer, stronger items.

Celsius Innovation Cycles Shift From Quiet to Active

Innovation timing is another demand-shaping lever in energy. Management indicated that first-quarter results reflected a lighter innovation schedule, but the company is moving into a more active period.



Planned initiatives include the launch of CELSIUS Electric Vibe ahead of a global soccer tournament in North America, additional summer limited-time offerings, and continued momentum in fizz-free products. The theme is clear: innovation becomes more deliberate and event-timed, rather than evenly distributed.



For investors, the trend to watch is whether this shift supports better shelf productivity. A more active pipeline can help defend share in a crowded set, but it also raises execution requirements across supply chain, marketing, and in-store activation.

CELH’s Alani Nu Momentum Highlights New Demand Pockets

Alani Nu is the clearest example of how energy demand is expanding into new consumer pockets. The brand delivered record first-quarter 2026 revenue of about $368.1 million and posted roughly 60% pro forma growth year over year.



Retail sales increased 100% year over year for the 13 weeks ended March 29, 2026, and the brand reached about 9% dollar share of the U.S. ready-to-drink energy category. Management also highlighted flavor-led innovation, noting that Lime Slush became Alani Nu’s top-selling flavor in tracked channels.



This matters as a broader trend signal because it shows how brand positioning and innovation can broaden the addressable audience. It also reinforces why the portfolio approach can work: one platform can serve multiple consumer segments without forcing a single brand to do all the heavy lifting.

Celsius International Expansion Adds a Second Growth Engine

Exporting U.S. energy winners is another trend that should remain in focus through 2026. International revenue rose 55% year over year to $35.3 million in the first quarter of 2026, driven by strength in the Nordics and growth in expansion markets including the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Australia, New Zealand and Benelux.



The company also launched in Spain through Suntory, with Portugal expected next. That builds optionality, giving CELH another path to growth beyond North American reset cycles.



International expansion can also diversify the growth profile over time. As distribution builds in new markets, the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company can layer in innovation and channel expansion, potentially creating a second engine that is less tied to U.S. promotional cadence. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Celsius Holdings Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Celsius Holdings Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Celsius Holdings Inc. Quote

CELH Trend Risks: Costs and Brand Turnarounds Still Matter

Trend alignment does not eliminate operational risk. Management flagged that margin recovery remains exposed to commodity and freight swings, as well as promotional intensity in the category.



Distributor concentration is also a key watch item. PepsiCo represented 59% of revenue in the first quarter of 2026, which raises dependence on one partner for a large share of the company’s top line.



Finally, Rockstar remains a stabilization story. In the quarter, Rockstar retail sales declined 13% year over year and the brand held about 2% share of the U.S. ready-to-drink energy category. Management described 2026 as a stabilization year, with integration expected to be completed in the first half. If that turnaround takes longer than expected, it can dilute the benefits of broader category tailwinds.



Through 2026, the core trend question is straightforward: can CELH convert zero-sugar momentum, shelf resets and a more active innovation cycle into sustained velocity gains, while managing costs and executing across three brands at once?

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